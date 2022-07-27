Top 5 playable characters in Dragon Ball Legends (2022)

One of the best mobile games, Dragon Ball Legends, is based on the hugely popular Dragon Ball anime. Fighters in the title are divided into five groups according to their combined abilities and overall fighting prowess.

Tier S, Tier Z, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 fighters are then separated from the rest of the fighters.

Players can select from a plethora of characters from the Dragon Ball series in this action-packed role-playing game. This list includes Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, and others.

They must gather cards, build their fighting prowess, and use their incredible strength to take down some of the most formidable foes ever created.

Most powerful characters in Dragon Ball Legends

5) SP Majin Buu

With a top 10 Strike Defense and Blast rating, SP Majin Buu gains most of his imposing strength in Dragon Ball Legends by wearing down opponents in combat and winning a war of attrition. The character is essentially indestructible because he is an expert S-Tier fighter.

For up to five seconds, the first three times SP Majin Buu enters combat, he can prevent an enemy from changing forms, allowing him to quickly finish them off.

His capacity for mending is, nevertheless, his greatest asset. When hiding, he can heal himself, and after taking damage, he can recover 30% of his health.

4) SP Super Saiyan Bardock Blue

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS @DB_Legends

Use his Ultimate "Revenge Assault" to deal major damage and recover Ki at the same time!

Bardock will power up when a Super Saiyan is on his team!

Form a Super Saiyan team and start the rebellion!

#DBLegends #Dragonball #Bardock [Super Saiyan Bardock Arrives!]Use his Ultimate "Revenge Assault" to deal major damage and recover Ki at the same time!Bardock will power up when a Super Saiyan is on his team!Form a Super Saiyan team and start the rebellion! [Super Saiyan Bardock Arrives!]Use his Ultimate "Revenge Assault" to deal major damage and recover Ki at the same time!Bardock will power up when a Super Saiyan is on his team!Form a Super Saiyan team and start the rebellion!#DBLegends #Dragonball #Bardock https://t.co/soCercbiyN

SPSS Bardock Blue has significantly improved his Golden Saiyan special ability, making him one of the best S-Tier fighters in the game. He is incredibly challenging to beat because of his top 13 ranking among 587 characters for Strike Attacks, HP, and Defense.

Draw Speed and Ultimate Damage are combined in SPSS Bardock's Main Ability, a deadly combination that can also restore the character's Vanishing Gauge. With an extensive toolbox containing a constant Sustained Damage Cut Buff of 20%, Bardock can frequently manage full team missions by himself.

3) SP Super Saiyan God SS Goku Blue

SP SSGSS Goku is a top-tier S-tier fighter with immense power. He boasts a deadly trifecta of offensive strikes, defensive capabilities, and support abilities, along with a 35 percent Damage Reduction rate that renders him virtually unbeatable.

The character, who serves as the captain of the Top God Ki team, is strengthened by his strong allies and ultimate attack ability, which deals such heavy damage to his adversaries that it has the potential to end games.

Only Zankai Kamehameha Gohan can surpass SP SSGSS Goku's Special Art after his Zenkai metamorphosis.

2) SP Super Saiyan Goku 3 Green

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS @DB_Legends

With increased DEF against "Tag: Regeneration" & the ability to reduce foes' DMG cut, he's a tough opponent for Regen parties! Get all his Uniques to restore Ki when entering & buff DMG from battle start!

#DBLegends #Dragonball [Super Saiyan 3 Goku's Zenkai Awakening Is Coming!]With increased DEF against "Tag: Regeneration" & the ability to reduce foes' DMG cut, he's a tough opponent for Regen parties! Get all his Uniques to restore Ki when entering & buff DMG from battle start! [Super Saiyan 3 Goku's Zenkai Awakening Is Coming!]With increased DEF against "Tag: Regeneration" & the ability to reduce foes' DMG cut, he's a tough opponent for Regen parties! Get all his Uniques to restore Ki when entering & buff DMG from battle start!#DBLegends #Dragonball https://t.co/SoZL5o21SK

SP Super Saiyan Goku 3 Green has proven himself a top-tier Z-tier fighter since he awoke to his Zenkai. SP SS Goku 3 Green has one of the strongest Ultimate Arts in Dragon Ball Legends and can obliterate purple fighters.

His variety of strikes multiplied enormously thanks to an improved Rear Attack that could be employed with any deck. He gains strength throughout the fight thanks to his main ability and ultimate art, which boosts his healing potential by 40 percent.

1) SP Super Saiyan 2 Youth Gohan Red

SP Super Saiyan 2 Youth Gohan Red is the most potent character presently playable in Dragon Ball Legends. The Z-Tier fighter possesses an unbreakable protection system created by his cover change effect, which his Zenkai reinforces.

The character is the epitome of a fighting specimen with unrivaled Ki and Blast recovery abilities, devastating damage from his Blast Art card, flawless Main Ability, and Crisis Utility. No one can now outmatch SP SSJ2 Gohan Red on the battlefield with an additional 40 percent Blast Damage.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

