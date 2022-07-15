Dragon Ball Legends character tier list (July 2022)

Given that Dragon Ball Legends is an official game from the makers of the legendary show, its widespread fanbase is no surprise. The 3v3 format has been a hit amongst mobile gamers and fans of the show, but the massive number of characters makes it difficult for beginners to understand which characters to train with.

Readers facing such issues can benefit from the detailed tier list below, which splits the Dragon Ball Legends library into different tiers based on their overall in-game value.

Complete Dragon Ball Legends Tier List (July 2022)

Dragon Ball Legends is about mastering the few chosen fighters the player has on their deck and carefully assembling that deck. The given list ranks characters from S to D, so players have a basic idea of how to choose the right characters as they progress in the game.

Note: Rankings are based on the overall value in Dragon Ball Legends and are not representative of how specific characters will perform with individual playstyles.

S Tier

The S tier represents the current meta at the game's highest levels and includes only the best in Dragon Ball Legends. A common feature between S-tier characters tends to be their ability to sync their abilities with teammates to deal devastating blows to the enemy.

1st Form Frieza - Purple Adult Super Saiyan Trunks - Yellow LL Adult Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult) - Blue Android 17 & Andriod 1 - Red Angel Golden Frieza - Green Fusion Zamasu - Purple LL Gohan - Yellow LL Super Saiyan Gohan - Yellow Perfect Cell - Purple Piccolo - Yellow Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta - Purple Super Saiyan 2 Kelfa - Green Super Saiyan 4 Goku - Purple Super Gogeta - Blue Super Saiyan God SS Kaoiken Goku - Yellow Super Vegito - Purple Super Saiyan God SS Goku and Vegeta - Purple Whis - Purple

A tier

The A tier represents characters who fall just short of reaching the S tier and can hold their own decently in most situations. These are some of the best characters in Dragon Ball Legends and can cause a big problem for the enemy when utilized efficiently.

Angry Goku - Blue Baby Vegeta - Green Boujack - Red Chilled - Purple Demon King Piccolo - Yellow Final Form Frieza: Full Power - Yellow Future Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta - Purple Gamma 2 - Blue God of Destruction Beerus - Blue Goku - Blue Half Corrupted Fusion Zamasu - Red Majin Buu (Good) - Green Majuub - Yellow Omega Shenron - Red Raditz - Green Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta - Yellow Super Saiyan Goku (Bird) - Yellow Turles - Purple Zamasu: Goku Black (Assist) - Green

B tier

B-tier characters are ideal for players just entering the intermediate ranks of Dragon Ball Legends. They are substantially behind the level of those in the S and A tier but are still worth considering for players who are just shedding their beginner tags, unlike the C or D tier.

If any beginners can get their hands on these characters at the start of their Dragon Ball Legends journey, they can exponentially speed up their progress.

Android 14 - Blue Android 17 - Red Android 18 - Yellow Android 21 - Blue Broly - Green Kaoiken Goku - Green Kid Buu - Green Kid Goten - Yellow Metal Cooler - Green Napp - Blue Ribiranne - Yellow Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black - Purple Super Saiya Kid Goten - Purple Super Janemba - Purple UL Super Saiyan Goku - Red

C tier

C-tier characters are decidedly average compared to the rest of the character library and should only be considered by absolute Dragon Ball Legends beginners. Players are advised to work towards switching out these characters for B-tier fighters ASAP.

Broly: Cheelai (Assist) - Blue Bergamo - Red Eis Shenron - Blue Final Form Cooler - Blue Final Form Frieza - Yellow Fusion Android 13 - Red Fused with Kami Piccolo - Blue Goku Black - Purple Golden Frieza - Green Great Saiyaman 1 & 2 (Assist) - Red Hit - Yellow King of the Demon Realm Dabura - Blue Legendary Super Saiyan Broly - Purple LL Majin Vegeta - Blue Mai - Green Nuova Shenron - Yellow UL Vegeta - Purple

D tier

The last and least powerful tier of Dragon Ball Legends, these characters should preferably never find their way to your team. Heroes, part of the D tier, bring no real advantage to the team they are a part of and in a 3v3 setup, having an utterly non-performing member is not an option.

Android 15- Purple Bulma (Youth) - Blue Captain Ginyu - Green Kakunsa - Purple Legendary Super Saiyan Broly - Green Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku - Green Paikuhan - Yellow Pan - Blue Super Buu - Purple Super Namekian Lord Slug - Blue Super Saiyan Kid Goku - Green Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk) - Red Super Saiyan Teen Gohan - Blue World Champion Hercule - Red Yamcha - Purple Young Nappa - Purple

Dragon Ball Legends requires players to harness the fighters they have on their team skillfully, so pick characters that suit the playstyle.

