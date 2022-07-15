Dragon Ball Legends character tier list (July 2022)

Given that Dragon Ball Legends is an official game from the makers of the legendary show, its widespread fanbase is no surprise. The 3v3 format has been a hit amongst mobile gamers and fans of the show, but the massive number of characters makes it difficult for beginners to understand which characters to train with.
Readers facing such issues can benefit from the detailed tier list below, which splits the Dragon Ball Legends library into different tiers based on their overall in-game value.
Complete Dragon Ball Legends Tier List (July 2022)
Dragon Ball Legends is about mastering the few chosen fighters the player has on their deck and carefully assembling that deck. The given list ranks characters from S to D, so players have a basic idea of how to choose the right characters as they progress in the game.
Note: Rankings are based on the overall value in Dragon Ball Legends and are not representative of how specific characters will perform with individual playstyles.
S Tier
The S tier represents the current meta at the game's highest levels and includes only the best in Dragon Ball Legends. A common feature between S-tier characters tends to be their ability to sync their abilities with teammates to deal devastating blows to the enemy.
- 1st Form Frieza - Purple
- Adult Super Saiyan Trunks - Yellow
- LL Adult Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult) - Blue
- Android 17 & Andriod 1 - Red
- Angel Golden Frieza - Green
- Fusion Zamasu - Purple
- LL Gohan - Yellow
- LL Super Saiyan Gohan - Yellow
- Perfect Cell - Purple
- Piccolo - Yellow
- Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta - Purple
- Super Saiyan 2 Kelfa - Green
- Super Saiyan 4 Goku - Purple
- Super Gogeta - Blue
- Super Saiyan God SS Kaoiken Goku - Yellow
- Super Vegito - Purple
- Super Saiyan God SS Goku and Vegeta - Purple
- Whis - Purple
A tier
The A tier represents characters who fall just short of reaching the S tier and can hold their own decently in most situations. These are some of the best characters in Dragon Ball Legends and can cause a big problem for the enemy when utilized efficiently.
- Angry Goku - Blue
- Baby Vegeta - Green
- Boujack - Red
- Chilled - Purple
- Demon King Piccolo - Yellow
- Final Form Frieza: Full Power - Yellow
- Future Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta - Purple
- Gamma 2 - Blue
- God of Destruction Beerus - Blue
- Goku - Blue
- Half Corrupted Fusion Zamasu - Red
- Majin Buu (Good) - Green
- Majuub - Yellow
- Omega Shenron - Red
- Raditz - Green
- Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta - Yellow
- Super Saiyan Goku (Bird) - Yellow
- Turles - Purple
- Zamasu: Goku Black (Assist) - Green
B tier
B-tier characters are ideal for players just entering the intermediate ranks of Dragon Ball Legends. They are substantially behind the level of those in the S and A tier but are still worth considering for players who are just shedding their beginner tags, unlike the C or D tier.
If any beginners can get their hands on these characters at the start of their Dragon Ball Legends journey, they can exponentially speed up their progress.
- Android 14 - Blue
- Android 17 - Red
- Android 18 - Yellow
- Android 21 - Blue
- Broly - Green
- Kaoiken Goku - Green
- Kid Buu - Green
- Kid Goten - Yellow
- Metal Cooler - Green
- Napp - Blue
- Ribiranne - Yellow
- Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black - Purple
- Super Saiya Kid Goten - Purple
- Super Janemba - Purple
- UL Super Saiyan Goku - Red
C tier
C-tier characters are decidedly average compared to the rest of the character library and should only be considered by absolute Dragon Ball Legends beginners. Players are advised to work towards switching out these characters for B-tier fighters ASAP.
- Broly: Cheelai (Assist) - Blue
- Bergamo - Red
- Eis Shenron - Blue
- Final Form Cooler - Blue
- Final Form Frieza - Yellow
- Fusion Android 13 - Red
- Fused with Kami Piccolo - Blue
- Goku Black - Purple
- Golden Frieza - Green
- Great Saiyaman 1 & 2 (Assist) - Red
- Hit - Yellow
- King of the Demon Realm Dabura - Blue
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly - Purple
- LL Majin Vegeta - Blue
- Mai - Green
- Nuova Shenron - Yellow
- UL Vegeta - Purple
D tier
The last and least powerful tier of Dragon Ball Legends, these characters should preferably never find their way to your team. Heroes, part of the D tier, bring no real advantage to the team they are a part of and in a 3v3 setup, having an utterly non-performing member is not an option.
- Android 15- Purple
- Bulma (Youth) - Blue
- Captain Ginyu - Green
- Kakunsa - Purple
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly - Green
- Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku - Green
- Paikuhan - Yellow
- Pan - Blue
- Super Buu - Purple
- Super Namekian Lord Slug - Blue
- Super Saiyan Kid Goku - Green
- Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk) - Red
- Super Saiyan Teen Gohan - Blue
- World Champion Hercule - Red
- Yamcha - Purple
- Young Nappa - Purple
Dragon Ball Legends requires players to harness the fighters they have on their team skillfully, so pick characters that suit the playstyle.