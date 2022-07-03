Dragon Ball: Who has the most potential of all characters?

There are a lot of strong characters in the entire Dragon Ball universe. From Goku to Vegeta to Piccolo, every single character has huge potential in terms of power. In fact, Goku and Vegeta keep reaching new heights of power every time they face a new villain. However, these individuals might have reached the end of the line when it comes to their potential.

It's interesting to see the strength and power that every single protagonist in the Dragon Ball series has. While Goku and Vegeta were the Naruto and Sasuke of the Dragon Ball universe, these two aren't the strongest of the Z fighters. In fact, there's someone else who is stronger and is yet to unlock their true potential.

Which Dragon Ball character has the most potential of them all?

According to Akira Toriyama, the character with the most potential is none other than Son Gohan, Goku's first born. During an interview to discuss the upcoming Dragon Ball movie, Toriyama mentioned that Gohan had the most potential of them all. To reach that potential, he would need the support of his teacher, Piccolo.

Like his father, Gohan has managed to reach newer heights every time he's come across a threat. He showed that he could go toe-to-toe with Cell after the latter achieved his perfect form. Moreover, during the Tournament of Power, Gohan was able to make it back to full strength after training for a short period of time. Although Toriyama gave a very vague response about Gohan's strength, the fans believed that this half Saiyan was one of the most powerful individuals, and from the looks of it, their belief might just be true. Here's what Toriyama said about Gohan during the interview:

“Gohan is actually stronger than anyone…or so it’s said, but lately he hasn’t really gotten a chance to shine. In order to motivate Gohan, it takes his revered teacher Piccolo rather than his father Goku. I figured I’d try giving birth to a new superhero by putting these two in the spotlight through their intense battles with the Gamma androids.”

Some of his responses were published on Twitter by the Dragon Ball Super Twitter handle. Although the entire tweet is in Japanese, along with his comments, these comments will be found in the "Super Pamphlet" that will be sold during the screening of the upcoming movie in theaters.

It will be interesting to see Gohan taking center stage in the upcoming movie. Gohan has always displayed a scary amount of underlying strength, but he hasn't been able to showcase it fully because he's continuously overshadowed by his father Goku and their fellow Saiyan, Vegeta.

In the upcoming movie, Gohan will receive a new form as well, and it's rumored to be very powerful. His new form is being dubbed "Son Gohan Beast" because he apparently manages to awaken the beast within him. How this evolution will pan out in the face of new adversaries is yet to be seen.

