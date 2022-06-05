10 calm anime characters who wreaked havoc after losing their cool

Many anime characters are always depicted maintaining their cool in almost any scenario, no matter how vexing. It's become somewhat of a trope in shonen anime series for at least one character to always be the levelheaded ones.

A more common cliche is one where a normally calm anime character loses their mind and cause incredible, vast amounts of destruction. Many popular anime series, including Naruto and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, contain excellent examples of this theme.

In no particular sequence, these are ten peaceful anime characters who wreaked havoc after losing their temper.

10 anime characters who epitomise the 'calm-but-strong' cliche

1) Shigeo Kageyama

Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100 is arguably the most iconic anime character with regards to the aforementioned cliché. Kageyama is an extraordinarily powerful esper who can typically control his stress levels and keep his powers in check.

However, when he reaches 100 percent stress levels or higher, his demeanour changes, and nearly no one can stop him. When he reaches that stage, he has enough power to demolish an entire city, let alone vanquish an enemy.

Story continues below ad

2) Gaara

Similarly, Naruto’s Gaara is characterized as a calm, yet rageful child, always filled with anger and a desire to kill but never acting on it. However, this changes during his fights with both Rock Lee and Sasuke Uchiha, where the former is able to injure him and the latter to draw blood.

Both situations cause Gaara to lose his cool, resulting in one of the most notable examples of anime characters wreaking havoc after losing their calm. The destruction he causes in both situations following his mental snap is both impressive and horrifying.

Story continues below ad

3) Gohan

Dragon Ball Z sees Gohan absolutely snap during the Cell Games saga, when the renowned anime character sees someone he admired killed in front of him. The resultant release of anger and emotion brings about the first Super Saiyan 2 transformation, followed by Gohan effortlessly overpowering the strongest enemy in the series up to that point.

Even more shocking is the fact that the poster child for 'cool, calm, and collected anime characters' exhibits a sadistic side to him. It’s an incredibly shocking moment, and proves that Gohan deserves a spot on this list.

Story continues below ad

4) Roy Mustang

Roy Mustang from Fullmetal Alchemist makes his case for inclusion here later in the anime series. He eventually finds the killer of his best friend, and upon learning this, he completely loses it. While fans have seen Roy become serious before, this time the Colonel lets go of his mental calm.

The agonising, fiery blast that follows shows no signs of slowing or easing up, instead growing stronger with each attack. It's a moment that demonstrates how dangerous the Flame Alchemist can be, as well as how enraged he is over his friend's death.

Story continues below ad

5) Gon Freecs

One of the most iconic moments in Hunter x Hunter is when Gon discovers that Kite is truly dead for good, with his enemy Neferpitou having lied about being able to revive him. The scene sees Gon become incredibly stoic and clearly enraged, before he sacrifices his own life to force his body to mature, thus allowing him to defeat Pitou.

When the fight is over, fans can see how furious Gon is and how much damage he is wreaking. He’s seen launching attack after attack on Pitou’s dead body, destroying his own and the environment in the process. It's one of the most horrifying scenes in the anime, and it wonderfully portrays Gon's rage.

Story continues below ad

6) Kagura

Gintama’s Kagura is predominantly depicted throughout the series as an easygoing, happy, and kind-hearted girl. While she is a part of the deadly group of warriors known as the Yato clan, she was always able to restrain her killing instincts and violent nature. This, however, changes when she sees her friend Shinpachi tortured at the hands of Abuto, a fellow Yato clansman.

Kagura puts on one of the most bone chilling smiles and offensive in what follows, absolutely destroying the house they battle in as well. It’s an incredible moment in the Gintama series and anime at large, perfectly demonstrating why Kagura deserves to be on this list.

Story continues below ad

7) Nezuko Kamado

Demon Slayer’s Nezuko Kamado is typically able to keep her demonic rage under check, even when assisting in battles throughout the early series. However, the Entertainment District arc sees her pushed to her limits by the sadistic Daki. Upon being pushed by the Upper Moon Six demon, she pushes back even harder.

What follows is a truly terrifying display of power and sadism, with Nezuko clearly enjoying the torture she’s inflicting on Daki. It's a berserker sequence which deserves to be praised.

Story continues below ad

8) Yato

Norigami’s Yato may not have as singular a rageful moment as other anime characters on this list, but his overarching journey throughout the series certainly illustrates it. One key singular moment which does help to display his vengeful side is his fight against Bishamon, where his sidekick Hiyori has been captured by the god.

Generally speaking, however, the series does a phenomenal job of dichotomizing Yato’s bubbly exterior with the havoc wreaking seriousness that lurks beneath. It spills out in several key moments, rather than sprouting out all at once from some sort of trigger.

Story continues below ad

9) Meliodas

Seven Deadly Sin’s Meliodas is one of the most havoc-wreaking characters in the anime. He destroyed an entire kingdom in minutes when an incarnation of Elizabeth died in his arms, according to the series.

The touching moment shows exactly how compassionate Meliodas is as a character, as well as how that passion can cut both ways. Few characters have proven to have rage-fueled power on the level of Meliodas, solidifying his inclusion here.

10) Naruto Uzumaki

Story continues below ad

While Naruto’s eponymous protagonist does a good job of maintaining his cool most of the time, there’s one key moment which shows just how destructive his rage can be. After Pain kills Hinata Hyuga in front of him, Naruto starts giving into the Nine-Tailed Fox, allowing the Nine-Tails Cloak to consume him.

The scene follows the young ninja through the stages of the transformation, showing just how deadly and destructive his unchecked rage can be. Other moments exist in the series which drive home a similar point, but this specific scene is undoubtedly the best example from the anime series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far