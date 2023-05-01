When is Goku Day? Everything to know about the Dragon Ball's most popular event of the year

Goku Day, which is celebrated annually on May 9, is widely regarded as the global anime holiday. This year's Goku Day is drawing near and as always, the whole anime community will be coming together in celebration. This time the excitement is sevenfold, thanks to the upcoming mystery project that will be announced on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The special day first came to being in 2015 and was inaugurated by the Japan Anniversary Association. Since then, every year we hail this day in commemoration of the epic franchise and the brainchild of Akira Toriyama, that is Dragon Ball.

What is Goku Day and when is it celebrated?

Why 9th May?

Every year, Goku Day is celebrated on 9th of May. One might think that the particular day is chosen because Goku's birthday falls on that day, but the real reason is far from it and is pretty genius. May 9 when represented by the numbers 9 and 5 in Japanese, is phonetically similar to the word Goku. 5 (五) is pronounced as ‘go’ or ‘ko’, and 9 (九) is articulated as ‘ku’ or ‘kyu’. The official website of Dragon Ball itself tells us of this Wordplay.

What happens on Goku Day?

Besides just being a fan-designated holiday, May 9 also brings the opportunity for the Dragon Ball series to make new announcements about any upcoming events regarding the franchise. For example, in 2019 the studio announced "Choose Your Favorite Goku" Poll and the Winner of the 2019 Poll; in 2020 Top 30 Fan Favorite Goku outfits and finally, 2021 saw the big announcement of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

Fans are in anticipation of this year’s Goku Day, following Toei Animation’s announcement. The production studio that develops the Dragon Ball series has dropped a major teaser for a brand-new project. It has not given any further hints on what the said project might be, but we can expect something special like always.

It is typical of Toei to make such announcements on Goku Day, but the last year was an exception. According to certain reports, the studio might also bring something new for the One Piece fandom as well on Luffy’s birthday on May 5.

What to expect on 9 May 2023?

Fans have already begun their speculation as to what might be the big announcement that the studio has teased. Many believe that the rumors that have been floating around online about a new anime is the DB universe will be proven right. Toei Animation might finally come out with details regarding the continuation of the series. However, it is impossible to jump to any solid conclusion at this point.

