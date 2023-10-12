What does Daima mean? Latest Dragon Ball Anime & what it means

Dragon Ball fans rejoiced as a new anime, Dragon Ball Daima, was unveiled on October 12, 2023. It features the returns of Goku, Vegeta, and others to the anime world, while also seemingly featuring newer characters and a new adventure in the universe.

The internet is already abuzz since Goku's adventures haven't been televised since Super ended in 2018. This latest entry into the franchise is set to air during the Fall 2024 anime season, according to the trailer, and is being aided and drawn by franchise creator Akira Toriyama.

What does Daima mean? Dragon Ball Daima announced and explored

As the anime is relatively new, full details are scarce about its contents aside from the initial trailer reveal at New York Comic Con on October 12, 2023. What is known is more than a few facts to get fans excited.

The first detail and point of debate is in the name, Dragon Ball Daima. "Daima" is a made-up term, loosely translated to "Evil" in English according to Toriyama and Toei Animation.

Daima appears to be a clever play on the animation style, as the animation style appears to make everyone chibis like how Goku was turned into a kid in Dragon Ball GT or the art style of the Dragon Ball Fusions video game. Unlike the much-derided GT, however, Akira Toriyama is involved heavily in the production side of the show.

Details have yet to emerge on just how much involvement Akira Toriyama has, as Toei Animation has remained tight-lipped on details there. That announcement has already made fans sigh with relief, and others derisively refer to it as a return to GT. There may even be extra meaning from Daima, like how Z was intended to be the last of Goku's story according to Toriyama.

Story speculation and release date

Dragon Ball Daima has been announced to be released in the Fall 2024 season, though the date is subject to change at any time. The anime is being promoted to celebrate the 40th anniversary as the franchise started in 1984 and has gone on into the present. Though nothing else has been said, the trailer gives enough to speculate on what exactly the story will involve.

The trailer started out with a flashback all the way through the present day of 2023, showing off highlights from the original Dragon Ball, Z, GT, and Super. It then showed off the newer animation, a mysterious duo, Shenron's summoning, and everyone being turned into chibis. According to a press release, the heroes have changed thanks to a conspiracy which was shown to be two demon-looking people watching everyone.

Other highlights included showing off Chi-Chi and Bulma, Krillin as the master of the Turtle School from the Dragon Ball Online MMO, The Supreme Kai, and Kabito as two separate people again. Above all else Goku and Vegeta look ready to square off against the new dangers. The chibified art style may be throwing some for a loop, others are fine with it considering that's how the franchise started.

Since this is a new anime being aired after Super, some fans are pondering if this means it'll be more gag-based versus action-based. As there's nothing but the trailer and screenshots to go on, it's safe to assume it will mix the two thanks to shots of Goku and Vegeta fighting though speculation has continued.

Fans will have to wait for Daima to release in the Fall 2024 season, and in the meantime can view the past series on streaming websites like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation. Until then, the fan debates on what hidden meaning Daima has will continue.

