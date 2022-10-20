Dragon Ball officially reveals new Super Saiyan 4 characters

Dragon Ball recently had major success with Super and the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. With these two releases, fans were treated to magnificent battles and some breathtaking transformations.

As the series prepares to return with a second season for Super, some exciting news has been revealed. Dragon Ball Heroes has finally introduced the Super Saiyan 4 characters along with their transformations.

Both new Super Saiyan 4 characters are Earthlings in Dragon Ball

Despite not being canon, the arcade game has rewarded Shonen fans with lots of fan service by bringing in past heroes and villains, alongside their transformations, that did not appear in the original series' sequels.

The series is currently in its Ultra God Mission arc in the anime adaptation. Here, fighters from the past, as well as from alternate realities, assemble in a wild Tournament of Power-style battle royale. Characters like Bardock, Future Gohan, and several others have gotten fresh new looks. Moreover, the series seems to have a lot of surprises in store for fans.

The arcade game brought forward two new characters in the form of Beat and Note. Throughout the game, their avatars gain different Super Saiyan transformations. The Super Saiyan 4 versions of the aforementioned characters will now be arriving in the video game.

Super Saiyan 4 Goku as seen in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation)

The Super Saiyan 4 transformation has been extravagant compared to the other transformations seen so far in the series. This transformation was first introduced in Dragon Ball GT and almost immediately became a hit among fans of the show.

Unfortunately, this series never made it to the official canon of the Shonen franchise. However, there is a positive aspect to it. With Heroes bringing the transformation back to its spin-off show, the arcade game is aiming for the same by introducing the Super Saiyan 4 versions of Beat and Note.

Who are Beat and Note?

Beat whilst in the Ultra Instinct Omen form as seen in Dragon Ball Heroes (Image via Toei Animation)

Beat is an Earthling who is the main promotional character and a playable Saiyan avatar for Heroes. He looks similar to Goku but has a different hairstyle and wears more modern clothing. The boy is a huge fan of the Dragon Ball Heroes/Super Dragon Ball Heroes game series and knows it all inside out. He is a descendant of Goku, whom he looks up to as his idol.

Note in her Super Saiyan Blue form as seen in Dragon Ball Heroes (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Note is an Earthling who partners with Beat and is a playable Saiyan avatar for Heroes. She looks similar to Pan in the series and wears her hair in a ponytail with a bow. An experienced SDBH player, Note exudes confidence and is not afraid to take on a challenge and compete in games. She is also very familiar with the history of the game and is able to make out the alterations that occur.

With two new characters in the scene, it remains to be seen how the series will proceed from there onwards. Only time and patience will answer this curiosity. Meanwhile, let us know if you are excited to see Beat and Note in the franchise in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes