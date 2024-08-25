Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto may have teased working on a new manga

On August 24, 2024, Naruto creator, Masashi Kishimoto, and Mikio Ikemoto were interviewed together, where the fandom had the opportunity to ask the authors various questions. With the summary of the interview still coming out in pieces, a major rumor has emerged online suggesting that Kishimoto teased a new project during the conversation.

According to the rumors, the author stated that he didn't feel any need to focus on the Boruto series and that, for the time being, he only needed to spend time with his family and maybe focus on a new manga series. He added that he got the idea for a new series in search of motivation by spending time with his family.

Disclaimer: This article is highly speculative in nature as it is entirely based on rumors.

The creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, teases a new manga series

The protagonist as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The interview with Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and Ikemoto took place on August 24, 2024. However, new information about the interview is still being released in small pieces. The latest update indicated that the Naruto creator hinted at the possibility of a new manga series.

Unfortunately, the rumor did not specify whether this new manga series would be a sequel to the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series or something entirely new. The author stated that after the climax of Naruto, he looked for motivation and stumbled upon the idea of a new manga series.

Reactions from the fandom

Minato as seen in the one-shot manga (Image via Shueisha)

The fandom put their expectations on the table based only on rumors and stated how they didn't want this sequel to be related to Naruto, which could be a hint at the recently released Minato one-shot. Moreover, one fan questioned if this new manga would be a sequel to Samurai 8, a manga series Kishimoto started after his magnum opus that wasn't successful.

"New manga cominggg," a fan celebrated.

"Please let it be outside of the Naruto franchise," another fan said.

"Is he gonna continue samurai 8 is it even possible lol," another one said.

Final thoughts

As stated already, take this article with a huge grain of salt, as it is entirely based on rumors from the interview. If such a piece of news is officially announced in the future, fans can expect word from official companies like Weekly Shounen Jump or any other manga publishing company. Until then, take this article only as a piece of entertainment.

