10 anime characters with the same voice as Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuuichi Nakamura has voiced many anime characters, with Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen being one of his most famous roles in recent years. The Japanese seiyuu, Nakamura, generally voices playful and radiant anime characters, but he has also skillfully portrayed dark characters.

Nakamura's ability to depict cheerful lines and deliver serious dialogue makes him a preferred seiyuu for a wide range of roles. He is the right fit for Gojo, a dynamic character who can cheerfully deliver the line "I'll murder you," as well as say, "Love is the most twisted curse of all," in all seriousness while reminiscing about his past experiences.

Let's delve into 10 other anime characters who have the same Japanese voice actor as Satoru Gojo.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Kuroo, Bucciarati, and 8 other anime characters who Yuuichi Nakamura voiced

1) Bruno Bucciarati (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Bruno Bucciarati as seen in Golden Wind (Image via David Production)

The fifth part of the JoJo franchise follows Giorno Giovanna, who wants to become the boss of the Passione gang. He has a chance encounter with the deuteragonist Bucciarati. The latter has a sense of justice and assists Giorno in achieving their goals.

Bucciarati is one of the most famous anime characters voiced by Nakamura. He is a stand user with the ability of Sticky Fingers. Even though he appears as an antagonist to Giorno, they soon become allies who eventually beat Diavolo.

2) Keigo Takami (My Hero Academia)

Hawks, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

In a world where the majority of the population possesses Quirks, Hawks was introduced as a high-ranking Pro Hero. With Fierce Wings, Hawks could use his wings as weapons and highly sensory parts.

Hawks has a carefree personality, but when the time comes, he becomes a serious person. His intelligence lets him tactically handle difficult situations from which he is able to come out unscathed.

3) Tetsuro Kuroo (Haikyuu!!)

Kuroo as seen in Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Kuroo was the captain and a middle blocker of Nekoma High's volleyball team. He is one of the anime characters who has an energetic personality. He was often seen passing provocative comments during his high school days.

Kuroo is a childhood friend of Kenma, who informs that the lively guy was once shy and awkward. He eventually became his energetic self by bonding with Kenma over video games and volleyball.

4) Hajime Umemiya (Wind Breaker)

Umemiya as seen in Wind Breaker anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The plot of Wind Breaker revolves around Haruka Sakura, who wants to take the top spot at Furin High School, a school where academics matter less than strength. Hajime Umemiya is the strongest fighter of Furin High School.

Umemiya shares not only the same seiyuu but also a personality and appearance similar to Gojo of Jujutsu Kaisen. Umemiya aims to use his strength to keep Makochi safe rather than boast about it to beat others recklessly.

5) Renji Yomo (Tokyo Ghoul)

Renji Yomo, as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Nicknamed Raven, Renji is a ghoul with a stoic demeanor. He had a vengeful personality, which got balanced upon his meeting with Yoshimura, for whom Renji eventually became the right hand.

Renji appears calm and stoic, given his fixated glare, but he cares deeply for his friends and shows loyalty to his allies. Even though Renji is one of the anime characters with the same voice as Gojo, their personalities are nothing alike, showcasing the range of Yuuichi Nakamura's skills.

6) Guren Ichinose (Seraph of the End)

Guren Ichinose as seen in Seraph of the End (Image via Wit Studio)

Guren is one of the most important characters of Seraph of the End. He is the Lieutenant Colonel of the Japanese Imperial Demon Army. He often portrays a lazy demeanor, but, in reality, he is a diligent human.

As a human, Guren is empathetic towards others. He feels empathy even for the vampires who were used in experiments. However, his personality changes when Mahiru takes control of his body. Guren is one of the anime characters whose personality makes him well-loved among fans.

7) Takeshi Tsujii (March Comes In Like a Lion)

Takeshi Tsujii, as seen in the anime (Image via Shaft)

Tsujii is a professional shogi player who loves to make dad jokes and puns. He is a handsome young man but has been called 'a waste of good looks' by his colleagues due to the jokes and puns that don't make anyone else laugh but himself.

Tsujii is a secondary character in March Comes In Like a Lion who appears only a few times in the anime. He is one of the anime characters whose calm demeanor while delivering the jokes and puns makes him a memorable character.

8) Tsukasa Shishio (Dr. Stone)

Shishio, as seen in Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Shishio was the primary antagonist of Dr. Stone in the first season. Initially, his goal was to make a purist world where one would live with nature without using modern technology. However, his ideology changed after being saved by Senku, but he still strived for a pure world where the innocents would not be exploited.

As one of the anime characters who share the same Japanese voice as Gojo, Shishio's character is quite different from what Nakamura generally portrays. He is extremely violent but portrays a kind and calculative demeanor to others.

9) Gray Fullbuster (Fairy Tail)

Gray Fullbuster's half-demon form as seen in Fairy Tail (Image via Satelight)

Gray is one of the main characters of Fairy Tail, who indulges in a friendly rivalry with Natsu. He is an ice wizard and is also known as Code Blue. Gray is another anime character with a nonchalant personality but becomes serious when the time comes.

He indulges in a friendly rivalry with Natsu, but they show concern for each other. Gray is one of the anime characters with immense magic power and intellect.

10) Shigure Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Shigure Sohma as seen in Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Shigure Sohma is one of the main characters of Fruits Basket. He is introduced as an easygoing character but is later revealed to be manipulative and selfish. He is focused on his goal to the point that he doesn't care about hurting others to achieve it.

Shigure is a writer of literary and trashy romance novels. He bears the curse of being transformed into a dog whenever someone of the opposite gender hugs him.

Final thoughts

All the anime characters mentioned above show Yuuichi Nakamura's talent as a successful seiyuu. Nakamura skillfully portrays one of the strongest sorcerers like Gojo in an action-packed shounen series and the sly and manipulative novelist like Sohma in one of the most famous shoujo anime.

