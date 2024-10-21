10 most uplifting anime you should try

The world of uplifting anime offers a wide array of stories and themes that shine a spotlight on the resilience of the human spirit. These anime serve as profound reminders that hope lives within us all.

This list features 10 anime across various genres known for their inspirational themes. Despite their characters' struggles, these shows highlight self-belief, compassion, and living life to the fullest.

From a young hero-in-training to a group of girls embarking on an impossible journey, these uplifting anime demonstrate how courage, passion, and human connection can help people achieve great things and reignite your own inner fire.

10 most uplifting anime that will lift your spirits

1. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

In this inspiring anime, 80% of the population has superpowers called quirks, leaving young Izuku Midoriya feeling powerless and inadequate. Despite this, as his classmates develop their abilities, Izuku's courageous spirit continues to grow.

When a fateful encounter with All Might, the strongest hero alive, leads Midoriya to inherit All Might's power, One for All, he gains acceptance into UA High – an elite school training the next generation of superheroes. Amid friends and rivals, Midoriya must master his new abilities through intense rescue training.

Despite ongoing obstacles, Midoriya pushes past self-doubt and mockery from his peers, committed to proving heroism lies in selflessness, not innate power. Through his relentless spirit and strategic intellect, he demonstrates that true heroes lift others up during their darkest moments.

2. March Comes in Like a Lion

March Comes in Like a Lion (Image via Shaft)

For an emotionally resonant and uplifting anime that tugs the heartstrings, look no further than March Comes in Like a Lion. It follows Rei Kiriyama, a professional teenage shogi player struggling with depression and loneliness from past trauma and isolation.

Though introverted and reserved, Rei battles inner turmoil. The show follows his journey as he slowly reconnects with others, especially three nearby sisters who help him through small acts of kindness. Their support helps him find self-acceptance. Themes of finding meaning through community and connecting despite personal pain make this anime deeply moving, leading to major emotional catharsis.

3. Barakamon

Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

For slice-of-life comedy enthusiasts, Barakamon delivers inspiration wrapped in quirky small-town charm. This uplifting anime follows a hotshot calligrapher named Seishuu Handa who, after punching an art critic who insulted his calligraphy, gets sent to a small rural island to reflect on his actions and artistic spirit.

In Barakamon, Handa reluctantly befriends quirky villagers, including energetic seven-year-old Naru, who pesters him to play and explore. Though initially annoyed, Handa eventually finds joy in the community and reignites his creative passion. Set in a peaceful seaside town, the anime emphasizes finding happiness through unexpected connections, humor, and everyday wonder.

4. Silver Spoon

Silver Spoon (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This coming-of-age story follows dutiful student Yugo Hachiken, who enrolls himself in an agricultural high school to escape pressures from his strict family. Having grown up in the city, Hachiken knows nothing about farming or rural living.

However, through hands-on lessons in the school's barnyards, crop fields, and business classes, Hachiken discovers new perspectives and learns important life lessons in a humble place he'd never imagined.

Beyond an engaging fish-out-of-water tale, Silver Spoon highlights uplifting themes of finding your calling, opening your mind to unfamiliar worlds, and nurturing empathy for people living alternative lifestyles than your own. Hachiken’s friendships with quirky classmates inspire viewers to embrace differences.

5. Clannad: After Story

Clannad: After Story (Image via Kyoto Animation)

While the first season focuses on high school life, Clannad: After Story offers some of anime's most heartwarming moments. This uplifting anime continues the story of kindhearted delinquent Tomoya Okazaki and his shy girlfriend Nagisa Furukawa, now navigating their adult lives together after high school.

This anime has a strong focus on family and Tomoya’s relationship with his daughter Ushio. Without spoiling too much, unexpected hardships test the young couple's relationship and force Tomoya onto a painful path of emotional growth as he confronts doubts, loss, grief, and his short-tempered personality.

Ultimately emerging with greater maturity and wisdom, Tomoya's journey highlights the uplifting messages of persevering through tragedy, healing emotional wounds, and supporting loved ones unconditionally. Background themes celebrating family and parenthood also strike deep chords.

6. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Music stirs the soul, and Your Lie in April beautifully depicts how passion for the arts can heal broken hearts. This uplifting anime follows former piano prodigy Kousei Arima, who stopped playing after his demanding mother, also his instructor, passed away. Without the music he once loved, his life feels dull and meaningless.

Free-spirited violinist Kaori Miyazono enters Arima’s life, encouraging him to return to the piano with her vibrant energy. Your Lie in April explores themes of living fully, overcoming emotional barriers, and embracing creativity.

Though bittersweet and tragic, the anime emphasizes cherishing each moment and moving forward without regrets. With a beautiful classical soundtrack, it tugs at heartstrings while inspiring viewers to reconnect with their passions.

7. Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

This uplifting anime follows short teenager Shoyo Hinata who loves volleyball though his middle school team couldn't win games without height for powerful spikes. Undeterred, Hinata enters Karasuno High School intending to join their volleyball club and eventually compete at nationals.

What he didn't expect was having to cooperate with his arrogant athletic rival Tobio Kageyama to create an unstoppable decoy play combo propelling their ragtag team onwards. Beyond intense volleyball matches, Haikyuu!! highlights themes of teamwork, ambition from humble beginnings, and perseverance through losses.

Hinata faces rejections over his height but keeps fighting thanks to those believing in him. Together the Karasuno team pushes each other to exceed perceived limits. Their loyalty towards their ultimate goal of nationals fosters incredible camaraderie. For inspiration embracing challenges, Haikyuu!! never disappoints.

8. Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends (Image via Brain's Base/Shuka)

Natsume's Book of Friends, another uplifting anime, follows high schooler Takashi Natsume, who has been able to see spirits and yokai monsters invisible to most people ever since he was little.

He inherits a magical book from his late grandmother Reiko, a powerful woman who bound various supernatural entities to her will by taking their names after challenging them. With compassionate wisdom beyond his years, Natsume takes it upon himself to free these trapped spirits.

But he soon discovers many of them have become his loyal friends, protectors, and mentors. Through mystical encounters, Natsume learns that names hold power in the connections between people and spirits. Filled with touching episodes on generosity and community, this uplifting anime offers soothing life lessons.

9. A Place Further Than the Universe

A Place Further Than the Universe (Image via Madhouse)

Also known by its Japanese name "Sora Yori Mo Tooi Basho," this recent motivational and uplifting anime gem deserves more spotlight. A Place Further Than the Universe follows four high school girls—complete strangers initially—who come together to embark on an ambitious expedition traveling to Antarctica.

They aim to visit the Antarctic research station where one girl's mother had worked before losing contact with her. Despite lacking experience traveling abroad, much less planning a trip across the planet, the four girls cling to youthful hopes of going on a grand adventure together.

As they slowly prepare through fundraising, persuading doubtful parents, and training for extreme conditions, the show explores themes of stepping outside your comfort zone, nurturing female friendship, and courageously pursuing dreams without regret.

10. Tsuritama

Tsuritama (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Quirky, colorful, and brimming with playful whimsy, Tsuritama blends comedic sci-fi with uplifting messages about friendship and belonging. This uplifting anime follows socially awkward Yuki Sanada, who unexpectedly meets Haru, a self-proclaimed alien. Haru enthusiastically declares himself Yuki's new friend.

Together with Natsuki, a fishing expert, and Akira, a suspicious Indian agent, they form an unlikely group learning to fish together on Enoshima Island. Yuki's anxiety about social interactions becomes a central emotional element, but through bonding with Haru and others, he gradually learns to trust and open up.

Beyond just a funny alien fishing show, Tsuritama conveys uplifting themes about finding belonging through supportive friendships, overcoming fears, and celebrating the strange wonders of life.

Conclusion

These uplifting anime series highlighted here tap into a variety of uplifting themes that will reinspire hope in even the most pessimistic of moods. From courage and passion to overcoming weaknesses, these uplifting anime highlight the power of human connection.

While covering different genres from sports and sci-fi adventures to fantasy and romantic tearjerkers, they ultimately share messages about believing wholeheartedly in yourself and others to achieve the impossible. Their ability to evoke laughter, tears, and cheers reveals our shared emotional depth.

