10 best ocean anime that explore sea

Ocean anime have been particularly popular in the world of anime, with series showcasing everything from futuristic submarine battles to supernatural phenomena in marine environments. Some bring viewers to fantastic versions of Atlantis or imagine future worlds where rising seas have consumed cities.

Others explore the joys of scuba diving in vibrant reefs or amateur fishing with quirky friends. In this article, we will dive into the 10 best ocean anime that feature deep-sea exploration and showcase the wonders of underwater settings. Ocean anime covers a spectrum of genres, from sci-fi thrillers to comedies.

But they all tap into the visual potential of shimmering waters and what might lurk in the unseen abyssal plains. So, prepare for waves of aquatic action, mystery, and imagination as we count down the top ocean anime worth diving into. Adventure awaits beneath the surface.

Sailing the seas: 10 must-watch ocean anime

1) Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water

Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water (Image via Gainax)

The classic ocean anime Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water takes viewers on a steampunk-inspired adventure as young inventor Jean Rocque Raltique joins forces with a mysterious circus performer named Nadia. Villains pursue Nadia for her magical Blue Water pendant, and Jean helps her escape.

The pair then set off on a journey that spans across Europe and the Mediterranean Sea in search of Nadia's forgotten home—the lost city of Atlantis. Aboard the submarine Nautilus, they unravel a mystery while facing threats from Captain Nemo.

They discover alien technologies from forgotten civilizations and make new allies with fellow castaways. With its classic adventurous spirit mixed with a timeless story of self-discovery, this anime deserves its reputation as one of the seminal ocean anime tales.

2) Blue Submarine No. 6

Blue Submarine No. 6 (Image via Gonzo)

In the post-apocalyptic ocean anime Blue Submarine No. 6, evil scientist Zorndyke has declared war on humanity using his army of genetically engineered sea creatures. To fight this threat, the military develops advanced submarine technology and forms the Blue Fleet led by Captain Iga.

Blue Submarine No. 6 plays an important role in humanity's fight for survival. With large portions of Earth submerged by rising seas, Blue Submarine No. 6 depicts a future that relies heavily on undersea cities and vessels.

The high-tech anime features futuristic sub-battles as well as encounters with bizarre and deadly sea monsters.

3) Grand Blue Dreaming

Grand Blue Dreaming (Image via Zero-G)

This comedic ocean anime Grand Blue Dreaming follows Iori Kitahara as he moves close to the ocean in Izu for college, hoping for an exciting new life surrounded by beautiful girls.

Instead, his college club turns out to be all about diving—with plenty of wild and hilarious antics. Grand Blue Dreaming is a wacky comedy filled with diving, drinking parties, and college humor. Despite the slapstick comedy, this anime still explores the wonders of ocean diving in vivid blue seas.

The detailed scuba gear and frequent diving scenes demonstrate the enthusiasm the characters have for the underwater world. It's a unique mix of ocean life and college shenanigans.

4) Amanchu!

Amanchu! (Image via J.C.Staff)

For a soothing take on ocean anime, Amanchu! delivers a gentle story about a shy girl named Futaba Ooki, who finds confidence and joy by taking up scuba diving. Futaba meets Hikari Kohinata, an experienced diver who introduces her to the underwater world's beauty.

With its bright and optimistic lead characters, along with gorgeous scenery, this ocean anime Amanchu! uses diving as a metaphor for overcoming life's challenges. It captures the alluring serenity the ocean can provide amid the pressures of adolescence.

The playful friendship between the two girl protagonists enhances the cheerful tone. For heartwarming emotions beneath the surfaces of the sea, Amanchu! shines.

5) Arpeggio of Blue Steel

Arpeggio of Blue Steel (Image via Sanzigen)

In the science fiction ocean anime Arpeggio of Blue Steel, a mysterious fleet of advanced sentient ships called the "Fleet of Fog" dominates Earth's oceans. To fight back, humanity develops advanced submarines. The Fleet of Fog's ships are commanded by human-like avatars known as Mental Models.

Talented submarine captain Chihaya Gunzou and the I-401 submarine battle the powerful Fleet of Fog for humanity's future. Arpeggio of Blue Steel depicts many of Earth's coastal regions being besieged by the Fleet of Fog, leaving humanity to adapt to this new reality.

With gorgeous naval battles and rich mythology behind the Fleet of Fog, this anime provides all the action and intrigue an ocean lover could want.

6) Aria

Aria (Image via Hal Film Maker)

The serene ocean anime Aria follows Akari Mizunashi, a trainee Undine (female gondolier) on Aqua, a terraformed Mars resembling Venice. She befriends fellow trainees as they navigate Neo-Venetian waterways, transporting goods and tourists.

Through slice-of-life adventures and training as an Undine, Akari comes to treasure the connections she forms and the wonders of daily life on Aqua. Each episode showcases Aqua's ethereal oceans and canals through Studio Hal Film Maker's stunning backgrounds.

At its heart, Aria is an iyashikei anime focused on finding happiness and wonder in the little things in life. With its atmospheric worldbuilding and optimistic themes focused on friendship and self-discovery, Aria transports viewers into its slow-paced, dreamlike version of Venice.

7) Tsuritama

Tsuritama (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the colorful ocean anime Tsuritama, the socially awkward Yuki moves to Enoshima and meets the curious Haru.

By chance, they both get roped into a fishing club full of quirky characters and become involved in a complex plot involving aliens and the fate of the world. Tsuritama blends fishing, fun, and extraterrestrial mystery for a colorful, family-friendly adventure.

While more light-hearted than the other entries, Tsuritama still highlights the joy of ocean fishing and features plenty of scenes out in the water. The show has a bright, vibrant art style reflecting off the shining ocean waves.

8) Seikai no Monshou (Crest of the Stars)

Seikai no Monshou (Crest of the Stars) (Image via Sunrise)

Though primarily set in space, Seikai no Monshou (Crest of the Stars) follows noble teenager Jinto on his journey to join the military.

He meets Lafiel—an Abh princess and heir to the empire—and gets pulled into galactic conflict as huge star fleets battle for control across various planets and spaceships.

Crest of the Stars is a massive sci-fi space opera. While the series is more focused on space, some nautical references and terminology carry through the naval space fleet action, drawing parallels between space exploration and ocean voyages.

9) Kaijuu no Kodomo (Children of the Sea)

Kaijuu no Kodomo (Children of the Sea) (Image via Studio 4°C)

The visually stunning ocean anime Kaijuu no Kodomo (Children of the Sea) begins when Ruka, as a little girl, witnesses strange phenomena in the aquarium where her dad works. Now, she feels drawn toward the ocean again after odd events occur.

She meets Umi and Sora, two mysterious boys deeply connected to the strange happenings, and together they explore the mysterious phenomena related to the ocean. Children of the Sea is a supernatural drama linking human existence with sea life.

With lush watercolor visuals, this anime film contrasts air and sea environments. Much of the story delves into unusual phenomena happening among schools of fish around the world. Children of the Sea explores marine biology concepts through a mystical lens.

10) One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

No list of ocean anime would be complete without mentioning One Piece. In this long-running series, Monkey D. Luffy has enormous strength and can stretch like rubber—abilities he gained after eating the Gomu Gomu no Mi, a type of Devil Fruit.

He sets off to sea, aiming to find the ultimate treasure known as One Piece and become the King of the Pirates. However, sailing won't be smooth cruising with rivals like the Navy and other rogues getting in his way. As one of the longest-running and most popular anime ever, One Piece features all kinds of sea adventures.

Luffy and his quirky Straw Hat Pirate crew encounter deadly storms, bizarre sea monsters, mysterious uncharted islands, and more during their voyages across the various seas of this pirate fantasy world, including the Four Blues, the Grand Line, and the New World.

Conclusion

The ocean offers unlimited potential for adventure, mystery, and imagination to anime creators. These 10 ocean anime series feature engrossing tales of undersea kingdoms, submarine warfare, deep-sea diving, ocean fishing, and more—all while highlighting the beauty and wonder of Earth's waters.

So, fans can pick their favorite aqua adventure from this list of ocean anime and set sail on an exciting journey into the blue sea depths. From the strange and surreal to high-stakes battles and comedies, ocean anime has something to satisfy all tastes for fans who love marine settings.

