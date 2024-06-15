5 Anime friendships that became blessings for the characters (& 5 that were worse than curses)

Anime friendships often explore human connections through friendships that shape characters' journeys in the series. Some anime friendships, like those of Luffy and his Straw Hat crew in One Piece, display unbreakable camaraderie that fuels heroic quests and triumphs. Conversely, series like Death Note reveal anime friendships turned curses, such as the twisted alliance between Light Yagami and L, defined by deceit and tragedy.

This article explores five anime friendships that enriched characters' lives, highlighting how camaraderie and support elevate them to greatness. It also examines five anime friendships that were cursed, where betrayal and heartache lead to irreversible consequences, showing how these bonds can define destinies in anime storytelling's diverse and intricate narratives.

Gon and Killua, Goku and Krillin, and others are among anime friendships that became blessings for the characters

1) Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew (One Piece)

Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew (Image via Toei Animation)

The heart and soul of One Piece lie within Luffy and his crewmates. His journey to become King of the Pirates wouldn't be possible without the Straw Hats, especially characters like Zoro, Nami, and Sanji, who aided Luffy throughout the early stages of the series. As their unit grows, so does their love for their found family.

To call them "best friends" almost feels like an understatement. Their diverse skills and loyalty turn their shared journey into a powerful testament to the strength of friendship, making their bond a true blessing.

2) Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu (Image via Ufotable)

The protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, aims to save his sister Nezuko from being a demon and finding a cure. Along the way, he builds friendships with Inosuke Hashibira, a hot-headed, boar-human-raised demon, and Zenitsu Agatsuma, a swordsman.

Although they are different in character, they are willing to go through the rigorous tasks of demon extermination together. Tanjiro acts as the compassionate leader, while Inosuke offers the muscle, and Zenitsu has hidden potential. It shows that their friendship is important and grows with them as individuals, thus becoming a factor in their journey.

3) Gon and Killua (Hunter x Hunter)

Anime friendships that enhanced the series (Image via Nippon Animation)

Hunter x Hunter’s main duo, Gon and Killua, is iconic when it comes to anime best friends. From the Hunter Exam to the 13th Chairman Election arc, they navigate countless life-altering situations. Their bond remains strong despite the manipulative Zoldyck family, Biscuit’s grueling training sessions, and the traumatic Chimera Ant arc.

Gon’s pure-hearted determination complements Killua’s assassin skills, creating a friendship marked by mutual growth and deep emotional support. They face life-threatening challenges together, learning valuable lessons from each other.

4) Hinata and Kageyama (Haikyuu!!)

Hinata and Kageyama (Image via Production I.G.)

Sports series often thrive on teammate dynamics, and Haikyu!! features several likable friendships, with the most intriguing being between Hinata and Kageyama. They're not "best friends" traditionally, they're partners and rivals. They bicker and rarely spend time together off the volleyball court, but their powerful, unspoken trust is undeniable.

Their relationship is built on actions rather than words, making it a core aspect of the series. Hinata’s incredible speed and agility perfectly complement Kageyama’s precise setting, making them an unstoppable duo. This unique bond transforms their team and personal growth, making their friendship a true blessing.

5) Goku and Krillin (Dragon Ball)

Anime friendships in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Krillin is Goku’s earliest friend, starting as a training rival in the original Dragon Ball anime. Over time, they became good friends, having each other's back through many trials, including Krillin’s death, which often marks a turning point where Goku unleashes new power.

Krillin, originally a monk training under Master Roshi, evolved from a comic relief character to a key figure. He killed almost all the Saibamen, survived the Saiyan Saga, and helped on Namek. Krillin even married Android 18 and had a child. Despite often being derided, Krillin’s friendship with Goku is a true blessing in their lives.

Spike and Vicious, Guts and Griffith are among the anime friendships that became worse than curses for the characters

1) Suzaku and Lelouch (Code Geass)

Suzaku and Lelouch (Image via Sunrise)

Suzaku Kururugi and Lelouch Lamperouge are friends who believe in the same objectives but are in different armed forces in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. Lelouch as Zero, a masked man who is fighting to overthrow the Britannian Empire, while Suzaku, a knight of Britannia, thinks that change should come from within the system.

Their story has betrayal, secret identities, and divided allegiances, but at its core, it remains a tale of anime friendships. While they remain enemies, the two characters learn to respect each other, and their friendship defines their antagonism. The conflicting political beliefs of Kaneda and Tetsuo and the strong friendship between Kaneda and Tetsuo are key themes in the series, as this bond describes the influence of the friendship during these bewildering times of war.

2) Light and L (Death Note)

Light and L (Image via Nippon Television)

Light Yagami and L from Death Note share a complex relationship defined by mutual suspicion and intellectual rivalry. Initially, L, tasked with capturing the elusive Kira responsible for numerous murders, becomes Light’s primary adversary. To deceive L and get closer, Light infiltrates their investigation, feigning friendship.

During a brief period of amnesia caused by relinquishing the Death Note, Light forms a genuine bond with L. However, once his memories return, Light resumes his mission to eliminate L. This dynamic of respect, deception, and betrayal shapes their compelling interactions, leaving fans pondering what might have been under different circumstances.

3) Spike and Vicious (Cowboy Bebop)

Spike and Vicious (Image via Sunrise)

Spike and Vicious, once friends and partners in the Red Dragon Syndicate, have a deeply troubled history. They rose through the ranks together, but their friendship soured over their love for Julia. Spike’s attempt to leave with Julia infuriated Vicious, starting a deadly feud.

Despite Spike’s efforts to escape this destructive bond, their past inevitably catches up. Bebop's narrative reveals their final confrontation, ending in mutual destruction. Vicious's malevolent nature and Spike's quest for freedom create a toxic relationship that brings out the worst in both.

4) Griffith and Guts (Berserk)

Griffith and Guts (Image via OLM Team Iguchi)

Griffith, the leader with a dream of ruling his own kingdom, saw potential in Guts’ swordsmanship and invited him to join his Band of the Hawk after winning a duel. Initially rivals, they became the best of friends, with Guts balancing Griffith’s ambitions and Griffith harnessing Guts’ skills.

However, Guts’ departure led Griffith to desperate acts, culminating in a tragic betrayal that transformed him into a member of the God Hand. Their complex friendship turned rivalry showcases contrasting traits—Guts’ directness versus Griffith’s cunning—making their bond both a blessing and a curse throughout Berserk's tumultuous narrative.

5) Shou Tucker and Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Shou Tucker and Edward Elric (Image via Bones)

Shou Tucker in Fullmetal Alchemist initially presents himself as a brilliant alchemist and caring father to his daughter Nina, earning the trust of the Elric brothers. However, his true nature as a cold, calculating man emerges when it's revealed he sacrificed his wife and merged Nina with their dog, Alexander, in a horrific chimera experiment.

Nina, now a suffering amalgamation, barely communicates her agony to the Elrics, shocking them to the core. This betrayal by their own family member scares Edward Elric, confronting the consequences of alchemical manipulation and human transmutation.

In conclusion

Anime friendships are pivotal elements that shape characters' fates. They range from enduring bonds that empower protagonists to tragic betrayals that lead to devastation, mirroring the complexities of human connections. These anime friendships show how loyalty and support can propel characters toward greatness while also showcasing the darker sides of trust and manipulation.

Anime friendships, whether blessings or curses, offer deep insights into the human condition. They resonate with audiences through their emotional depth and narrative complexity. Ultimately, they remind the fans that the choices made in friendships can wield immense power in shaping our destinies.

