Is there a new Berserk anime? Studio Eclypse's AI adaptation project, explained

A new Berserk anime is always going to be something the fans want because Kentaro Miura's legendary manga has never truly received the treatment it deserves. Sure, some versions, such as the 1997 anime, did the best they could with what they had, but Guts' struggling journey and his quest for revenge and peace of mind have never been shown in anime format.

In fact, such has been the frustration in the fandom for a new Berserk anime that they are taking matters into their own hands. Studio Eclypse, an animation studio made by fans, recently teased a trailer for their adaptation of the first arc of the series, the Black Swordsman, with the help of both AI and professional artists, much to the fandom's intrigue.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the new Berserk anime.

Studio Eclypse's new Berserk anime

As mentioned earlier, Studio Eclypse is an animation group made by anime fans, and now, they have announced a trailer for a new Berserk anime. Before going further, it's worth pointing out that this adaptation of Kentaro Miura's manga is made purely by fans and has no connection to the intellectual property beyond a tribute to the series.

Be that as it may, the trailer shows glimpses of Guts in battle, the Behelit, and Casca, which was enough to get fans' approval. This is not meant to undermine fans, but rather emphasize the way Berserk has been treated in its anime series and how there is a major craving for an adaptation that lives up to the memorable source material that Miura-sensei crafted for so many decades.

As per Studio Eclypse's comments, this adaptation is going to be in 2D and is going to combine the works of both AI and professional artists to do the manga justice. There is no specific information regarding when this project is going to be released, but considering the present of the franchise, it makes sense that the fandom is quite interested in how this will turn out.

The premise, legacy, and present of the series

The Berserk story takes place in Midland, which is a land inspired by Middle Age England, and Guts is a wandering swordsman in search of revenge. A friend of his named Griffith committed an unforgivable betrayal and now Guts is looking for him to exact his revenge, while killing demonic creatures known as Apostles. However, as the story progresses, the protagonist learns about himself and what he truly wants, which may clash with the path he is taking.

While a new Berserk anime might never do justice to the source material, the manga is the stuff of legends and rightfully so. Kentaro Miura has crafted a story that excels in terms of narrative, art, and thematic structure, with Guts being regarded as one of the best main characters in fiction and one of the best antagonists in Griffith.

Miura sadly passed away at age 54 back in 2021, much to the dismay of the entire world, and the future of Berserk was in doubt. However, Studio Gaga, who were led by Miura, and the author's longtime friend, manga author Kouji Mori, have continued the series, hoping to give it the conclusion it deserves for both their creator and the fandom as a whole.

Final thoughts

A new Berserk anime, whether it's fan-made or created by a professional studio, is always going to generate interest because people want to see Miura's masterpiece get the recognition it deserves in that format. While the fandom is waiting for that moment to arrive, Studio Eclypse's attempts are highly appreciated and, hopefully, they can pave the way to show that this series can be properly adapted.

