Grand Blue season 2 reportedly in works 

According to a May 7, 2024, 11:42 p.m. JST post by SugoiLITE on X (previously known as Twitter), Grand Blue season 2 is most likely in the production stage.

Naturally, there is a considerable amount of excitement among fans since SugoiLITE is an account that has amassed plenty of followers from the anime and manga communities for being an extremely reputed leaker. Plenty of posts from this page had leaked verified news, which was later confirmed by the official announcement.

Grand Blue is originally a manga series that was written by Kenji Inoue and illustrated by Kimitake Yoshioka. The manga was published by Kodansha, and an anime adaptation was subsequently released in 2018, which skyrocketed the series’ popularity.

What to expect from Grand Blue season 2?

Given the series’ overwhelmingly positive reception, fans can expect the same animation studio, Zero-G, to produce the second installment. Furthermore, other prominent leakers, such as @d0nut2x, also stated that the same director would return for the second installment of the anime.

As per the leaks, Shinji Takamatsu will be directing Grand Blue season 2, while Hideoki Kusama will take care of the character design. Kusama was in charge of character design for the anime series' first season as well.

Grand Blue season 2 will continue its focus on character interactions. Most of their comedy stems from Iori’s interactions with other members of his diving club and his classmates from college.

The second season will also focus more on Iori’s experience as a college student and could potentially divert some of the attention from the diving club activities. This is the perfect time to know more about the streaming details of the first season ahead of the Grand Blue season 2 release.

Where to watch Grand Blue?

Fans can watch the anime on Amazon Prime Video (Image via Zero-G)

Fans can watch all the episodes of the anime series on Amazon Prime Video. That being said, this streaming platform has the anime title in its catalog in select regions across the world. The stream will also not be available for free. Viewers must avail of the streaming platform’s paid services should they wish to watch it.

Unfortunately, no other streaming platform has this in its catalog, and therefore, viewers must invariably opt for the aforementioned platform to watch the series.

Where does Grand Blue season 2 begin in the manga?

A still from the first season featuring the deuteragonists of the show (Image via Zero-G)

In case fans wish to get a headstart on Grand Blue season 2, they can do so by reading chapter 22. This chapter marks the beginning of volume 6. Chapter 22 of Grand Blue will focus on a party that the girls in the diving club host for themselves.

It all started with an observation that Aina made. She says that the boys in the club constantly have drinking parties, and it is high time that they too have some fun. This would be the contents of the first episode when Grand Blue season 2 is animated and released.

