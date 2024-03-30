10 anime to watch if you like Grand Blue

Grand Blue is a popular comedy anime that follows Iori Kitahara as he heads off to college by the ocean. He gets roped into joining the college's diving club, which is filled with quirky characters who love drinking and partying. The anime is known for its crude humor, over-the-top comedy, and fun slice-of-life moments.

If you enjoyed Grand Blue and are looking for similar anime to watch next, here are 10 great recommendations. From college comedies to shows filled with wacky characters and humor, these anime capture a similar vibe and comedy style.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Grand Blue

1. D-Frag!

D-Frag! (Image via Brain's Base)

D-Frag! is a zany comedy series about a high school club filled with eccentric girls. When student Kenji Kazama gets forced to join the Game Development Club, he meets a bizarre cast of characters who constantly break the fourth wall and parody tropes.

With its fast-paced gags, meta humor, and a club that acts more like a gang of troublemakers, D-Frag! matches the energy and comedy of Grand Blue. Both shows follow a straight-laced male lead who is forced to join a club full of crazy personalities.

You can consider this anime if you want more fourth-wall-breaking and parody-style comedy.

2. Prison School

Prison School (Image via J.C.Staff)

If you like crude and absurd comedy like in Grand Blue, consider watching Prison School. This ecchi comedy anime revolves around five male students who enroll in a former all-girls high school. They constantly get caught up in lewd mishaps and over-the-top situations as they interact with the strict student council.

With tons of se*ual humor, wacky characters getting their comeuppance, and ridiculous scenarios, Prison School matches the crude comedy and extreme situations found in Grand Blue. Both shows excel at taking things too far for comedic effect.

3. Asobi Asobase

Asobi Asobase (Image via Lerche)

For more over-the-top reaction faces and humor, consider watching the comedy anime Asobi Asobase. This show follows a group of eccentric female students as they play absurd games together. From thumb wrestling to staring contests, each activity spirals into crazy antics.

Like Grand Blue, Asobi Asobase thrives on placing ordinary characters into ridiculous situations. It also utilizes exaggerated reaction shots for maximum comedic effect. You can watch this anime if you want more slice-of-life comedy with unbelievable moments.

4. Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri (Image via Feel)

Hinamatsuri tells the story of Nitta, a yakuza member, who suddenly becomes the guardian of a strange girl named Hina, who has telekinetic powers. She turns his life upside down as he's forced to take care of her while juggling his dangerous career.

This show matches Grand Blue's blend of an absurd premise with more grounded, heartfelt moments. While mostly a comedy, Hinamatsuri has emotional beats between the characters. Fans who love a mix of silly humor and drama will enjoy this anime.

5. Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

The long-running anime Gintama is another great choice if you want more comedy with many crazy characters. This show follows Gintoki Sakata, a samurai living in a quirky version of feudal Japan where aliens have invaded and banned swords. He takes on odd jobs with his friends to pay the bills.

Each episode leaves viewers in stitches with gags and jokes parodying everything from anime tropes to Japanese culture. Like Grand Blue, it excels at ridiculous and unpredictable comedy starring strange yet endearing characters.

6. Daily Lives of High School Boys

Daily Lives of High School Boys (Image via Sunrise)

Daily Lives of High School Boys is a highly relatable comedy anime that follows three male students and their silly conversations and adventures. Each episode shows the bizarre situations and hilarious antics that the trio and their classmates get caught up in.

As a slice-of-life comedy set in a school full of wacky students, this anime mirrors the feel of Grand Blue. If you enjoy watching characters engage in silly debates, pull pranks, and find themselves in unbelievable moments, don't miss this comedy classic.

7. GTO

GTO (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another anime that blends crude humor and heart is GTO. This show revolves around former biker gang member turned teacher Onizuka. Though unqualified, he becomes an eccentric yet inspiring teacher to a class of troubled students.

Like Grand Blue, GTO features a crude lead character who is placed in strange situations with young students. It also balances its raunchy jokes with meaningful character growth. Consider watching GTO if you like inappropriate comedy mixed with drama.

8. Cromartie High School

Cromartie High School (Image via Production I.G)

Cromartie High School tells the nonsensical story of a delinquent student named Takashi Kamiyama attending a high school full of wannabe gangsters and eccentrics. Takashi tries to lead an ordinary school life among bizarre classmates like a robot, gorilla, and Freddie Mercury lookalike.

As an absurd comedy revolving around high school students acting ridiculous, it captures the weird tone and humor of Grand Blue. Both anime are extremely silly while featuring somewhat grounded characters reacting to unbelievable situations.

9. Nichijou

Nichijou (Image via Kyoto Animation)

For the ultimate surreal slice-of-life comedy anime, you can watch Nichijou. This show follows the strange everyday occurrences in the lives of different students, teachers, and a robot maid. From wrestling deer to misunderstandings about simple phrases, each skit escalates into absurdity.

Just like Grand Blue, Nichijou takes mundane moments and dials the comedy up to 11 through unexpected developments and exaggerated reactions. Consider this anime if you want to watch ordinary characters experience extraordinary weirdness.

10. Detroit Metal City

Detroit Metal City (Image via Studio 4°C)

If you enjoyed the crude, vulgar humor in Grand Blue, then Detroit Metal City should be next on your watch list. This anime follows Negishi, a young musician who dreams of performing sweet pop music.

However, to pay the bills, he takes on the role of Krauser II, the vulgar and demonic frontman of the death metal band Detroit Metal City. A hilarious contrast between Negishi's meek personality and his wild stage persona ensues.

This show also revels in raunchy jokes and places a normal character in absurd situations. With plenty of over-the-top humor and cameos from real metal musicians, Detroit Metal City is a must-see for Grand Blue fans.

Conclusion

If you loved the crude humor, ridiculous situations, strange characters, and blend of comedy with drama in Grand Blue, all of these anime recommendations will leave you laughing uncontrollably.

From the college comedy of Prison School to the absurdist slice-of-life in Nichijou, these shows match and even exceed Grand Blue when it comes to zany antics and unexpected hilarity.

