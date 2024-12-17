The anime Christmas episodes usually are an interesting topic since they show how to continue with the story while offering something different at the same time. This is fairly common in slice-of-life series since the holidays can become the central topic, although there are series such as Dr. Stone and My Hero Academia that work their around it.

Some of these anime Christmas episodes are serious and others are more comedic, some move the plot forward and others simply serve as a breather between arcs, but they are all good in their own way. Moreover, they also serve as a celebration of this special holiday and a reminder of why people love these series so much.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series mentioned here. Any opinion belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

The 10 best anime Christmas episodes of all time ranked and why

10. One Piece episode 90

Technically ranks among anime Christmas episodes (Image via Toei Animation).

Granted, this One Piece episode doesn't feature anything that is confirmed to be Christmas but it has a lot of elements that are inspired by it. Drum Island's snowy setting is a reference to the North Pole and Tony Tony Chopper's ending as he carries a sleigh with the Straw Hats, reflects Santa Claus' way of traveling across the world.

This episode also represents the ending of the Drum Island arc and Chopper joining the crew, which has a special meaning to a lot of people. This arc not only introduces everyone's favorite anime reindeer to the world but also his gut-wrenching backstory, with this moment being the conclusion of his journey to becoming a pirate.

9. My Hero Academia chapter 101

One of the most popular anime Christmas episode (Image via Bones).

My Hero Academia definitely had to be involved among the finest anime Christmas episodes and the series' incredible popularity also helps in terms of exposure. Episode 101, "Have A Merry Christmas!", has Class 1-A sharing gifts and spending time together before the first war arc, which is bound to please a lot of fans.

If people enjoy it when shonen battle series takes the time to deliver some calm episodes with fun character interactions, then this is the right choice. It has some great interactions from the usual suspects such as Izuku Midoriya or Katsuki Bakugo and also gives Eri some truly adorable moments since she confused Christmas with Halloween.

8. Cardcaptor Sakura episode 35

One of the finest anime Christmas episodes (Image via Madhouse).

Cardcaptor Sakura is not only one of the greatest shojo series of all time but also has one of the best anime Christmas episodes. Also, as a fun fact, this was the last episode of the first season of this Madhouse production and preceded the franchise's first-ever movie, so it has a special place in the anime's legacy.

In episode 35, Sakura's Wonderful Christmas, Sakura finally goes out with her crush, Yukito, but things go wrong when a card goes out of control. She manages to save the day but is disappointed for not enjoying the evening. The episode ends on a wholesome note.

7. K-On! episode 7

Yui Hirasawa dressed for Christmas (Image via Kyoto Animation).

The bulk of this episode is centered around Yui Hirasawa's past with Christmas, even going as far as starting with a flashback of when she was younger and was scared of not getting a present from Santa. It is a very wholesome episode that encapsulates the nature of this anime and one that is bound to get a lot of people's attention.

If the viewer is a fan of this holiday, then there are some moments that are going to resonate with people who love this experience, such as Mio remembering Ritsu's terrible presents from the past, Nodoka going shopping for a gift with Yui, and even the protagonist wearing a Santa outfit. There is a little of everything when it comes to Christmas in this episode and deserves to be praised as a wholesome celebration of this holiday.

6. Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid episode 10

Among the funniest anime Christmas episodes (Image via Kyoto Animation).

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is a very wholesome series with a lot of comedy, hence why it has a place in the hearts of a lot of anime fans. In that regard, the tenth installment of the story is one of the best anime Christmas episodes since it maintains the series' classic comedic formula while adding the element of these holidays.

Simply put, this episode shows Tohru and Kanna doing Christmas shopping but things unravel, and ended up having to do a performance at an old folk's home. However, this happens without the supervision of Miss Kobayashi, thus lending itself to a lot of comedic moments that are a staple of this series.

5. Toradora! episodes 17-19

Another one of the most prominent anime Christmas episodes (Image J.C. Staff).

Toradora! is a series with three anime Christmas episodes that go in a row, with all of them being worth people's time. However, it is common knowledge in the community that the first one, episode 17 titled Mercury Retrogrades At Christmas, is definitely the finest among the three.

It is common knowledge for fans of the series that Taiga and Ryuuji always had issues with one another but the holidays managed to bring them closer in a wholesome way. This was evidenced that Taiga helped Ryuuji win over Monorin, which was a rarity for her character but one of the best anime Christmas episodes because of it.

4. Komi can't Communicate episode 16

Another great option among anime Christmas episodes (Image via OLM Team Kojima).

The premise of Komi Can't Communicate revolves around the title character's difficulty in speaking with others. It's one of the finest anime Christmas episodes because the holidays also happen to be her birthday and she gets a lot of attention, forcing her to be in situations she is not very comfortable with.

This episode is handled with the kind of comedy that has defined this series and Komi's communication issues have some of the most hilarious reactions of the franchise. Moreover, it is also a nice celebration of the bonds she has made along the way in the series and her searching for gifts highlights how close she is to them despite struggling to communicate.

3. Yuri!!! On Ice episode 10

One of the most underrated anime Christmas episodes (Image via MAPPA).

There is a strong argument to be made that this is one of the most underrated anime Christmas episodes because of what it means to the story and what it represents for the main characters. This episode highlights Victor's loneliness in Russia, having gotten used to celebrating his birthday or Christmas, and Yuri trying to make up for him.

Therefore, this episode, titled "Gotta Supercharge it! Pre-Grand Prix Final Special!", has the title protagonist preparing a gift for Victor which has a lot of value for the latter. Without giving away a lot of spoilers, this leads to one of the most iconic scenes in the series and one that has cemented their relationship as one of the most popular within certain sections of the anime community.

2. Dr. Stone episode 21

Another one of the most celebrated anime Christmas episodes (Image via TMS Entertainment).

Dr. Stone has a very unique premise for a shonen series in the sense that it focuses on establishing humanity and civilization once again after centuries of decay. So this series having one of the finest anime Christmas episodes of all time is both shocking and, yet, quite fitting with the themes of the story.

Senku, Chrome, and Kaseki attempt to get their village up to the holiday spirit and the protagonist even goes as far as creating a tree for the occasion. It is a very wholesome moment and shows how people, even in circumstances such as that one, need holidays to keep going and to have a moment to celebrate with their loved ones.

1. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends

The best anime storyline with a Christmas focus (Image via A-1 Pictures).

Granted, this is a movie so technically it shouldn't rank among anime Christmas episodes but the premise is so well-executed that it would be a crime to ignore it. Especially considering that, after three seasons of excellent by A-1 Pictures in the anime, Kaguya and Shirogane finally admitted their feelings to each other and kissed at the end of the Cultural Festival.

That is all well and good, but this movie ups the ante during Christmas time and highlights how both characters have issues they need to fix before getting involved in a relationship. The film explores Shirogane's inferiority complex and his low sense of worth and also how Kaguya's incapacity to fully show herself vulnerable, leading to some of the most powerful moments in the entire franchise.

Final thoughts

There are, naturally, a lot more anime Christmas episodes that celebrate the holiday in a fun manner but these are some of the best. That is because these episodes have great moments either for the characters' arcs throughout the story or simply because they are entertaining and fairly memorable.

