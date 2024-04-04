Bucchigiri?! episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! episode 12, titled Fateful Duel! Beyond the Gyoza Dumplings!, is set to premiere on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks. For streaming, one can visit Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Matakara overpower Kenichiro after he had already put the former into a coma. Matakara was acting under Ichiya's influence to become more powerful, but this has led him to distance himself from his former friends. Therefore, in the upcoming episode, which is also the final one in the series, it will be interesting to see if Matakara can be saved.

Bucchigiri?! episode 12 release date and time

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, the next episode is set to air on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, April 6, 2024. But for those who watch the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday April 6, 2024 9:30 am Central Daylight Time Saturday April 6, 2024 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday April 6, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday April 6, 2024 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday April 6, 2024 6:30 pm India Standard Time Saturday April 6, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday April 7, 2024 12:30 am Japan Standard Time Sunday April 7, 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 7, 2024 2:00 am

Where to watch Bucchigiri?! episode 12

The final episode of the season will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! episode 11 recap

The previous episode focused on Ichiya and Senya's training. When Senya accepted defeat, it infuriated Ichiya, who believed he was being mocked as Senya held back in their battles, fearing one of them would end up dying. Despite this, they were eventually gunned down by the authorities, who sought to suppress those training to become Honki People.

In the present, Arajin, having learned this history, was upset because Senya was motivated to possess his body to settle matters with Ichiya. Senya insisted that he would return Arajin's body after his mission was over, but the latter refused to believe and asked that Senya leave his body.

Next, Arajin informed Matakara about Ichiya's plan to take over his body and kill him in the process, but the former was indifferent as long as he could defeat Arajin. Ichiya was puzzled by Matakara's decision to put off fighting Arajin, but Matakara dismissed him as he had another priority: defeating Kenichiro.

Thus, Matakara challenged Kenichiro to a duel, as he had also done in the past, before joining Minato Kai right after his brother was placed in a juvenile facility. Back then, Kenichiro had effortlessly defeated Matakara.

In the present, while Komao was sent to fetch Arajin, Zabu attempted to stop Matakara from fighting Kenichiro but was badly beaten up.

The anticipated fight between Matakara and Kenichiro then took place. As expected, Matakara was unable to inflict significant damage on Kenichiro due to their disparity in strength, and most of his attacks were blocked. However, after merging with Ichiya, Matakara successfully knocked Kenichiro out with a kick.

A flashback revealed that Kenichiro had anticipated this outcome and had paid a visit to Arajin to request that he stop Matakara when the time came. Thus, Arajin returned to the Honki Person shrine that night, summoned Senya using the gun, and asked the latter to merge with him.

What to expect from Bucchigiri?! episode 12? (speculative)

Bucchigiri?! is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. However, based on the events at the very end of the previous chapter, viewers are now expecting to see the battle between Arajin and Matakara as well as the resolution of Ichiya and Senya's dispute. However, the outcome of the battle remains to be seen.

