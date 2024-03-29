Bucchigiri?! episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! episode 11, titled ! !, is set to premiere on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks. International audiences can visit Crunchyroll to stream the episode.

In the last episode, viewers witnessed Matakara's complete transformation as, under Ichiya's influence, he began to pick major bouts in order to prove his strength. But he does not realize that, at this rate, he could lose his life to Ichiya. In Bucchigiri?! episode 11, it remains to be seen whether Arajin and Kenichiro can stop him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bucchigiri?! episode 11 release date and time

Kenichiro as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, the next episode is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, March 30, 2024, 2024. But for those who watch the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday March 30, 2024 9:30 am Central Daylight Time Saturday March 30, 2024 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday March 30, 2024 12:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 30, 2024 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 30, 2024 5:30 pm India Standard Time Saturday March 30, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday March 31, 2024 12:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 31, 2024 3:00 am

Where to watch Bucchigiri?! episode 11

Mitsukuni as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

The next episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! episode 10 recap

Arajin will have a major role to play in episode 11 (Image via MAPPA)

In the previous episode, Arajin learned from Shindo that if Senta takes over his body, he will die. The same thing will happen when Ichiya takes over Matakara's. Arajin, who did not fully trust Shindo, tried to speak with Senya, but he did not appear.

The following day, Komao and Zabu spotted Matakara at school, and they all decided to hang out at a gaming arcade. Here, Matakara created a ruckus by beating up a group of NG members, which was quite uncharacteristic of him. He later crossed paths with Marito and challenged him to a fight.

However, Matakara was no match for Siguma's leader and was advised by Ichiya to retreat, fearing that a loss would result in the former being hounded by the shadow for the rest of his life.

In the following days, Matakara continued to fight several NG and Siguma members in order to become stronger. Zabu informed Kenichiro about the situation, who demanded that Matakara be brought to him. However, Matakara refused as he had plans to save Kenichiro for the end.

Matakara then defeated two prominent Siguma members, Hagure and Jabashiri, prompting Marito to challenge him to a duel at school. Matakara was at a disadvantage and almost lost the battle, leading Ichiya to consider abandoning him, believing he was not the right vessel to confront Senya.

Marito as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

However, fearing a life under the shadow's threat, Matakara tapped into Ichiya's power and actually won. But even after defeating Marito, Matakara continued his assault. Arajin, seeking answers after witnessing Matakara's transformation, pleaded with Senya for explanations, and the latter finally made an appearance.

The episode ended with a flashback where Mitsukuni, Matakara's older brother, resigned from Minato Kai as he wanted to start working and get an apartment for himself and Matakara. He also asked Kenichiro to care for Matakara should anything happen to him.

What to expect from Bucchigiri?! episode 10? (speculative)

Senya will have a lot to answer for in Bucchigiri?! Episode 11 (Image via MAPPA)

Since the series is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. However, based on the events at the very end of the previous chapter, viewers can now expect Senya to reveal whether he truly planned to kill Arajin and what his dispute with Ichiya is. Moreover, Kenichiro is expected to make a move, especially after Marito has been crushed by Matakara.

Related links:

Underrated anime produced by MAPPA

10 must-watch Winter 2024 anime

Best high school anime