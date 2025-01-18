Übel Blatt episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Übel Blatt episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official site. After that, the episode will be exclusively available on Prime Video for international anime fans, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Koinzell was plunged to the depths of the monastery's dungeon by Rangzatz. However, Koinzell had been to the dungeon before as Ascheritt. He originally intended to arrive at the place to free his old comrade, Ergnach, from despair.

Koinzell's deeds freed not only his friend but destroyed the Heavenly Lances and the Monastery. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Übel Blatt episode 3.

Übel Blatt episode 3 release date and time

Koinzell, as seen in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Übel Blatt episode 3 will be released on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones, most anime enthusiasts can enjoy the episode on Friday, January 24, 2025.

The release dates and timings for Übel Blatt episode 3, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 1:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 24, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Friday, January 24, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 25, 2025 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 25, 2025 2 AM

Where to watch Übel Blatt episode 3?

Koinzell destroys the Monastery (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of Übel Blatt episode 3 on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks, such as AT-X, Kansai TV, BS Nippon, and others in the nation.

Additionally, Übel Blatt episode 2 will be available exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video service worldwide. However, fans need to subscribe to the service to watch the episode.

Übel Blatt episode 2 recap

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Übel Blatt episode 2 begins with Koinzell redirecting a formidable long-range attack from Rangzatz's sword. Altea identifies him as one of the smugglers. She asks him if he's not ashamed of selling out his own kind.

Meanwhile, Koinzell almost begs Rangzatz not to use his magic sword, as a shrill cry hurts his and Peepi's ears. Apparently, the magic sword has a fairy bound to it. The fairy's helpless cry imbues the sword with power. Lacheb, who desperately wants to teach Koinzell and others a lesson, orders Rangzatz to pulverize them.

Rangzatz in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

The swordsman then launches another attack to send Koinzell to the depths of the Monastery's dungeon. Lacheb descends to the dungeon and mocks Koinzell, reminding him how he won't be able to use Moonlight to gain his strength. With the source of Koinzell's power cut off, Lacheb sends his strongest warrior monks at him.

However, Koinzell, who has been to the place before as Ascheritt, knows every nook and corner. That's how he locates a trap to eliminate the warrior monks. Following that, he approaches a sacred door that leads to the altar of his comrade, Ergnach. The Archbishop, who is in the room, is perplexed to see Koinzell.

Koinzell takes on the warrior monks (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

While he demands an answer, Koinzell reunites with his old friend, who has sacrificed himself to create the Holy Lances to protect the empire from the Wischtech. Meanwhile, the Archbishop narrates a story, glorifying the deeds of the Seven Heroes.

However, Koinzell can only laugh at the twisted version of the actual truth. The episode then showcases a series of flashback scenes to illustrate Koinzell aka Ascheritt's relationship with Ergnach and the other heroes, including how the heroes betrayed them.

Koinzell then apologizes to Egnach and severe the seal to destroy Heaven's Lances, including the Monastery. The elven hero's deeds allow everyone from the city to go to the other side of the empire. Meanwhile, Altea, Weid, and Peepi are worried about Koinzell as they head out for the other side.

Ergnach's altar in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

However, they are assured to see Koinzell taming a flying dragon to reach his destination. On the other side, Lacheb lies helplessly under the rubble. He offers Rangzatz whatever amount of money he desires to help him.

Yet, the swordsman doesn't pay any heed to his words and leaves. Meanwhile, the subjects on the other side are perplexed to see the shield being destroyed. That said, they retain hope considering the Seven Heroes are with them. The episode ends with the Seven Heroes trying to keep a brave front, while they sense an ominous wind approaching toward them.

What to expect in Übel Blatt episode 3? (speculative)

The Seven Heroes in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

According to the title preview shown at the end of the latest episode, Übel Blatt episode 3 is titled Langer Regen (The Long Rain).

The episode will likely cover the manga from chapter 12 onwards and show Koinzell confronting one of the Seven Heroes, Glenn. Yet, Glenn might not realize Koinzell's actual identity. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the elven hero can satisfy his vengeance.

