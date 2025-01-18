Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11 am CST (Chinese Standard Time) on Bilibili, according to the Donghua's X account. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll with English subs, two hours following its release on Bilibili.

In the previous episode, Cheng Xiaoshi accidentally demonstrated his powers to dive back in time for the first time and witnessed a terrifying memory associated with the fire incident at Bahati ten years back.

Besides that, the episode revealed that Xia Fei worked under Liu Xiao to keep track of Xiaoshi and Guang's movements. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 has in store for them.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 release date and time

Lu Guang as seen in the donghua (Image via CMC Media)

As per donghua's official X account and the original release schedule, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 will be released on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11 am Chinese Standard Time. Yet, due to the differences in time zones, many anime lovers from different regions can watch the episode on January 23, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, January 23, 2025 7 PM Central Standard Time Thursday, January 23, 2025 9 PM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, January 23, 2025 10 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 12 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 24, 2025 3 AM Central European Time Friday, January 24, 2025 4 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 8:30 AM Philippines Standard Time Friday, January 24, 2025 11 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

Where to watch Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5?

Cheng Xiaoshi as seen in the donghua (Image CMC Media)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 on the official Bilibili website and Bilibili SEA application with a premium subscription. Additionally, fans from Brunei, Macau, Cambodia, Taiwan, the Philippines, and other countries can stream the episode on Ani-Mi Asia's YouTube channel.

Besides, interested anime and Donghua lovers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and India can watch Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 on Crunchyroll, albeit two hours after its release on Bilibili.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4 recap

Vein, as seen in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

The episode begins with Xia Fei's boss introducing himself as Vein to Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang. Meanwhile, Guang detects an anomaly in the timeline, so he takes Xiaoshi and leaves the scene, while Vein is busy fighting the soccer hooligans.

However, due to overexertion, Lu Guang falls sick. Xiaoshi then takes him back to their apartment. The next day, Guang wakes up from a terrifying nightmare, where he finds out that he's the only one left at the Time Photo Booth. He also recollects the subtle changes in the timeline.

Guang wonders whether his choice to save Xiaoshi has triggered an "uncertainty" for the node of death within "certainty." Meanwhile, Xiaoshi tells Guang that he doesn't have to go to meet Bahati's owner given his current condition. Instead, he decides to go alone. Cheng Xiaoshi finds some interesting pieces of information from the owner, Uncle Feng.

Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang (Image via CMC Media)

When XIaoshi asks him about Cheng Weimin, both Xia Fei and Feng's faces turn pale momentarily. However, Feng quickly recollects himself and says he doesn't know anyone with such a name. Rather, he tells him how the shop's name, Bahati, is a Kishwahili word, referring to unexpected miracles or fate.

Moreover, Feng reveals that he purchased the establishment in an auction. According to him, Bahati used to be a language school that was burned down in a fire accident in the past. Xiaoshi then wonders whether his father is connected to the language school.

At the same time, Feng tells him about the only survivor of the incident. Unfortunately, the owner doesn't know the person's name. Just then, Xiaoshi gets a call from Lu Guang, asking him to return to the apartment. As Xiaoshi heads out, Xia Fei meets Liu Xiao, who gives him some extra cash to monitor Guang as well along with Xiaoshi.

The fire incident at Bahati (Image via CMC Media)

Meanwhile, Cheng Xiaoshi gets a picture of the incident from social media and shows it to Guang. He asks him to use his powers to find out about the incident. As Xiaoshi claps in front of the picture, he unintentionally dives back in time to the night of the fire accident.

Cheng Xiaoshi witnesses the horrors of the incident as a young girl dies in front of him. Since he hasn't used the ability before, Xiaoshi grapples with the uncanny situation. Just then, he hears someone call Cheng Weimin's name above.

Xiaoshi runs to the upper floor and is about to open the door. Yet, suddenly he is pulled back to his timeline. Guang then asks Xiaoshi whether he has done something. The episode ends with Xiaoshi lamenting that he couldn't do anything.

What to expect in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5?

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 is titled Reunion, according to the preview clip shared by donghua's official X account (@sgdlr_official). As per the short video, the fifth episode will show Lu Guang explaining Cheng Xiaoshi how to handle his powers in conjunction with his own.

However, Guang will warn him not to influence or change the events, but only use dive back in time to uncover the truth. Additionally, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 will finally introduce the blonde girl from the donghua's opening theme.

