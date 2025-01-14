Übel Blatt episode 1 review: A half-hearted production waters down the dark fantasy anime's objective

Produced by Studio Satelite and Staple Entertainment, Übel Blatt episode 1 marked the beginning of the anime adaptation of Etorouji Shion's dark fantasy manga series. Released on January 10, 2025, the episode witnessed the beginning of Koinzell's adventure, as he sought revenge against those who wronged him.

Although the series follows the dark fantasy genre, the production and the narrative choices for Übel Blatt episode 1 would suggest otherwise. In some sense, the episode underachieved, even though it had a great potential to surpass the source material.

With constant censoring and the removal of certain bold scenes from the manga, Übel Blatt episode 1 watered down Etorouji Shion's original work, emerging as a half-hearted adaptation. Aside from this key aspect, the production studios have done a rather decent job of illustrating the setting in modern light.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects author's opinions and contains spoilers from the anime.

Übel Blatt episode 1 review: Evaluating the dark fantasy anime's adaptation and production

Koinzell, as seen in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Based on Etorouji Shion's dark fantasy manga series, the expectations were immense from Übel Blatt episode 1. However, the premiere has heavily censored the manga, leaving key scenes and the series' essence. As a result, the episode felt like a half-hearted attempt to recreate Shion's original flavor in the anime format.

Even from the structural point of view, Studio Satelite and Staple Entertainment could have done better. The episode had plenty of pacing issues, with the events not flowing steadily from one scene to another. Right off the bat, Übel Blatt episode 1 didn't cover the first three chapters from the original manga series.

Those chapters reveal crucial information on Koinzell. While it's understandable that the studio decided to begin the adaptation from chapter 4 onwards to keep the mystery surrounding Koinzell's identity intact, the episode's overall narrative should have been obvious enough for the viewers to know who Koinzell truly is.

The Seven Heroes in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

The episode's opening scene saw the Seven Heroes betray their comrades and eliminate the empire's strongest warrior to bear the fruits of their sacrifice. The warrior swore never to forget the Seven Heroes with his dying breath. Thus, it's not hard to imagine that the warrior would later be known as Koinzell.

Nevertheless, those three uncovered chapters embodied the essence of Etorouji Shion's dark fantasy manga series. Therefore, it could have been a wise choice for the studio to begin the narrative the way Shion-san had done in the manga. Notably, the original manga had dark fantasy elements, almost akin to Berserk.

However, unlike Berserk, which is replete with gore, explicit descriptions, visuals of violence, and boldness, the titular anime adaptation would be a watered-down version of it. The first episode saw a public execution scene, but the camera angle reduced the impact.

The Monastery and its leader in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

The deaths of the innocent civilians were almost off-screened, losing the scene's value. However, in the manga, Etorouji Shion never hesitated to show violence. Unfortunately, the anime adaptation didn't take the bold step and follow such visions. Rather, the production studios played a safe game, keeping only the bare essentials of the dark fantasy genre in the episode.

The elements of dark fantasy could only be perceived in the rich narrative. After the public execution scene, Übel Blatt episode 1 switched the focus to a young girl, who wanted to go to the other side of the territory. However, the monastery's monks saw her and wanted to execute her.

Undoubtedly, showcasing the monastery in such a cruel light was critical for the show. It also helped in setting up the empire as an unjust place to live. With the empire being under the Seven Heroes, who were in reality traitors, it was bound to be a place akin to Hell for people with a righteous heart.

Peepi, as seen in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Yet, such people existed. Koinzell, an elven young man appeared to try and save the girl from the monks' clutches. As stated, Übel Blatt episode 1 didn't explicitly introduce Koinzell or rather reveal his actual identity. Instead, the narrative slowly created layers of complexity surrounding the character.

According to Übel Blatt episode 1, Koinzell, Peepi, and other characters like Weid and Altea, everyone had a purpose. Everyone was a rebel in one form or the other, questioning the system itself. That's why, from a narrative perspective, the episode epitomized what a dark fantasy anime should be all about.

However, these tropes were only limited to the narrative, with the rest being a total watered-down version of Etorouji Shion's manga. As explained, Übel Blatt episode 1 censored gore and violent scenes to a large extent. Aside from the sub-par public execution scene, the episode saw Koinzell wield his sword against the monks, who wanted to kill him and his party.

Koinzell kills a few monks in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Once again, the camera angles reduced the gore, not properly showing the aftermath. Although the original source material used for the episode didn't have the Kingdom of Ruins level of gore and sensitive scenes, there was still plenty to haunt the viewers.

In addition, Übel Blatt episode 1 removed a rather bold scene between Koinzell and Altea from the manga. Therefore, the production studio removed the raw and intense moments, that embodied the dark fantasy anime's essence.

However, the episode had its saving grace. For example, Studio Satelite and Staple Entertainment have done an excellent job of capturing Etorouji Shion's manga in modern animation. The original manga series was serialized from December 2004 to 2009 prior to being moved to Monthly Big Gangan magazine in 2011.

Altea, as seen in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Therefore, it was a challenge to reimagine the narrative in the modern light. However, the production studios have done a great job of injecting vibrancy into the haunting world of Koinzell.

Although in some aspects, the animation felt jarring, the background art and the character designs were on point. Most importantly, the light shading and the line art for the characters were perfect for the anime adaptation, as seen in the first episode.

Conclusion

Although Übel Blatt episode 1 showcased vivid colors and decent animation, the lack of proper dark fantasy elements somewhat marred the premiere.

The episode could have achieved a lot in terms of staying true to its genre. However, it didn't attempt to catch those heights and rather watered down the essence from the existing source material.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback