Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 is slated to release on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11 am CST (Chinese Standard Time) on Bilibili, as per the donghua's official X account. After two hours, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Cheng Xiaoshi dove back in time under Lu Guang's instructions to investigate the identity of the missing survivor of the fire incident. Xiaoshi possessed the body of Wang Qing, a student of the Bahati Language School.

During his investigations, Xiaoshi confronted his father, Cheng Weimin, and learned how he truly felt about neglecting his duties as a father. Eventually, Xiaoshi and Guang discovered the survivor's identity and urged Vein to help them. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for the release of Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6, which happens to be the finale.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 release date and time

Lu Guang in the donghua (Image via CMC Media)

According to the official X account and the original release schedule, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 (finale) will be released on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11 am Chinese Standard Time. However, due to the varying time zones, many anime enthusiasts from selected regions can watch the episode on January 30, 2025.

The release dates and timings for Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, January 30, 2025 7 PM Central Standard Time Thursday, January 30, 2025 9 PM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, January 30, 2025 10 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 12 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 31, 2025 3 AM Central European Time Friday, January 31, 2025 4 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 8:30 AM Philippines Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 11 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, January 31, 2025 12:30 PM

Where to watch Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6?

Cheng Xiaoshi as seen in donghua (Image via CMC Media)

Anime lovers can catch Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 on the official Bilibili site and the Bilibili SEA application, albeit with a premium subscription. At the same time, interested viewers from Brunei, Cambodia, Macau, Philippines, Taiwan, and other regions can watch the episode on Ani-Mi Asia's YouTube channel.

Besides these options, anime lovers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent can watch Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 on Crunchyroll, two hours after its initial release on Bilibili.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 recap

Xiaoshi and Guang (Image via CMC Media)

The episode begins with Cheng Xiaoshi describing to Lu Guang his time-travel experience. He mentions how he felt like stepping into the time and space of the picture and possessing the body of a foreigner to witness the fire incident first-hand. Additionally, he mentions how he was about to see his father, Cheng Weimin.

As Xiaoshi is perplexed about the whole affair, Lu Guang tells him that some people, like them, are born with special powers. Besides that, Guang informs Xiaoshi that he has found some pieces of information on the missing survivor.

After scrolling through social media, Guang has figured out that the survivor is a student of the Bahati Language School. However, there's no information available on the survivor's name, barring the student ID.

Wang Qing in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Guang then explains to Xiaoshi how his power works and suggests they dive back in time to investigate the missing survivor's identity. However, Lu Guang warns Xiaoshi not to influence a change in the past. He mentions how a slight change in the past can have a dire consequence in future events.

Eventually, Cheng Xiaoshi claps his hands with Lu Guang to dive back in time. This way, Guang can maintain the connection with his friend and guide him. Xiaoshi possesses the body of a girl named Wang Qing, who happens to be one of the top students in the school.

However, her friends often bully her. Cheng Xiaoshi experiences Qing's harsh life, as one of her friends slams her head against a basin and threatens to help her cheat in an exam. Guang urges Xiaoshi to keep a cool head and carry out their plan.

Cheng Weimin in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Following that, the episode switches to the classroom, and Xiaoshi is seen taking an exam as Wang Qing. Lu Guang, connected to Xiaoshi's consciousness, helps him with the correct answers. However, the connection breaks off toward the end, forcing Xiaoshi to subtly check the answer from a student behind him.

The act gets him caught by a teacher, who takes him to the faculty office. The teacher happens to be none other than Cheng Weimin, Xiaoshi's father. At first, Xiaoshi doesn't say anything. However, when Weimin tells Wang Qin (possessed by Xiaoshi) about his son, and how he's atoning for neglecting his duties as a father, Xiaoshi lashes out at him.

Vein in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Sometime after, Weimin goes out for an urgent business. Xiaoshi then recollects himself and goes through the student's files to locate the identity of the missing survivor.

Interestingly, it happens to be Wang Qing. After Xiaoshi returns to the original timeline, Guang feels they should ask Vein to help them locate Qing's whereabouts. The episode ends with Vein accepting their request, but only if Xiaoshi serves him.

What to expect in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6? (speculative)

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 is titled Puzzle, according to the preview clip shared by the donghua's official X account (@sgdlr_official). As per the short clip, the episode will finally showcase Xiaoshi and Wang Qing's meeting. According to the clip, Wang Qing can see through a person's mind in only five minutes.

Besides that, the episode will show Guang trying to find a way to change a destined ending completely. Additionally, Xia Fei will want to break off the cooperation with Liu Xiao. Overall, the finale will likely connect the loose ends and reveal the ultimate truth regarding Weimin, Vein, and Xia Fei.

