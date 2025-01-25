I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 is slated to be released on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official website. After that, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, and other streaming platforms, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Akane was distressed after confronting a ghost at night. Saito initially didn't believe in Akane. However, he decided to have Shisei look into the matter. Shisei ended up staying the night at Akane and Saito's place.

Not only did she solve the case, but she discovered a major aspect of the duo's relationship. Given how the latest episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 release date and time

Akane Sakuramori, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

According to the anime's official website the original release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 will be released on January 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. However, due to the varying time zones, fans from some countries can watch the episode a day later on February 1, 2025.

The release schedule for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5, as per their corresponding time zones, is given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 31, 2025 5 PM Central European Time Friday, January 31, 2025 6 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 1, 2025 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 1, 2025 2:30 AM

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5?

Saito Hojo and Shisei, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and other networks. Additionally, the episode will be available on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other digital services in the nation.

On the other hand, viewers from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, India, and other regions can find episode 5 on Crunchyroll.

However, the episode will be streaming on Crunchyroll 2:30 hours after its TV release. In addition, fans can watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 on Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, and other streaming services.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 recap

Akane gives Saito his lunchbox in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode kicks off with Akane giving Saito a homemade lunchbox since the boy has forgotten to bring it with him. However, Shisei wants to eat Saito's lunch in the classroom. When the boy refuses, Shisei throws a tantrum. As a result, the other students feel Saito should share his food with his cousin.

Meanwhile, Himari notices that Akane and Saito have matching lunchboxes. She wonders whether they are truly dating. However, the duo refutes such thoughts. Shortly after that, Saito tells Shisei that she can have a spoonful of his lunch. However, the girl scoops the whole food with one spoon, emptying the lunchbox in the process.

Himari asks Saito about Akane (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Later in the hallway, Himari asks Saito again whether he's truly dating Akane. She's relieved when the boy says that he isn't. The narrative then shifts to Akane and Saito's residence, where Akane wakes up in a cold sweat after witnessing a ghost near the window.

She wakes up Saito too and wants him to check if there's truly a ghost. Sometime after, Akane becomes distressed to hear footsteps in the living room. She feels their new home is being haunted. Akane becomes so scared that she even asks Saito to take her to the bath.

Akane, as seen scared in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The next day, Saito Hojo tells his cousin, Shisei, about Akane's distress. Shisei, who knows about Saito and Akane's marriage, assures Akane that she will purge the evil spirit. She goes to their house and detects an evil spirit. However, when Shisei hears Akane's description of the ghost, she realizes the ghost is no one but her.

Apparently, Shisei has been secretly visiting Akane and Saito's home for a while, after securing the key from her grandfather. She didn't want to disturb them, hence she kept it a secret. Since Shisei has solved Akane's worries, she wants to taste her homemade food as her reward.

Shisei, Akane, and Saito, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Meanwhile, Akane notices how close Shisei and Saito are. For example, she observes how Shisei is sitting on Saito's lap while playing a game. Later at night, Akane asks Saito whether he's pampering his cousin too much. However, Saito doesn't quite get what Akane is talking about.

Just then, Shisei appears in between Saito and Akane on the bed. When Saito falls asleep, Shisei asks Akane whether she's jealous. Akane becomes slightly flustered but she doesn't directly answer. Seeing Akane's expression, Shisei is relieved that her brother is living peacefully. The episode ends with Shisei content with the realization that her brother, Saito, is happy with Akane.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5? (speculative)

According to the synopsis posted by the anime's official website, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 is titled Because I Won't Lose. The episode will show Himari confessing her feelings about Saito to Akane and asking for her help. As such, Akane will start to observe Saito closely.

Eventually, she shall find out about Saito's favorite food and hobbies, and tell Himari about them. Yet, Akane will get an uneasy feeling, when her intel will bring Himari and Saito closer. Besides that, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 will show Himari coming over to Akane's house.

As such, Saito will try to hide inside the house. Additionally, the episode will showcase Himari's intention to ask Saito on a date. Therefore, it remains to be seen how Akane Sakuramori reacts to Himari's confession and her growing feelings for her husband.

