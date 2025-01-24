Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 4 will air on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The most recent episode of this fantasy series shows Ein leaving the Dungeon with Ursula and Yuri as members of his party. Ein manages to face Zoid, who previously left him to die, and then the protagonist meets new people who are going to be his allies.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 4 is likely to address Ein's new status quo and the idea that he now has a lot of choices when it comes to his future. Moreover, it is established they are going to check the Yggdrasil trees, which is probably the main focus of the series going forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 4 release date and time for all regions

Yuri and Ein seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 4 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 4:00 am Thursday January 30, 2025

Central Time 6:00 am Thursday January 30, 2025

Eastern Time 7:00 am Thursday January 30, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 12:00 pm Thursday January 30, 2025

Central European Time 1:00 pm Thursday January 30, 2025

Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Thursday January 30, 2025

Philippine Time 8:00 pm Thursday January 30, 2025

Australia Central Time 9:30 pm Thursday January 30, 2025



Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 4?

Ursula and Yuri as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Fans in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 4 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. For those viewers who reside overseas, they can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they are supposed to pay for a subscription to get this service.

Recap of the previous episode

Ein as seen by Princess Claudia in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The most recent episode starts with Ein right after he defeats the Death Bear and the mysterious mage named Ursula explaining to him that his training is now completed. She tells him that Yuri is going to live within his Spirit's Eye to be able to walk outside and meet the other Yggdrasil trees, which are her family, with Ursula following them as well.

Afterward, this 2025 winter anime features the threat of a monster in the core of the Dungeon that needs to be defeated for the party to progress. This is where Ein's training bears fruits as he manages to make quick work of this creature and use his Nova Strike move for the first time. Ursula then explains to him that he will be able to develop his eyes, thanks to the cores of the Dungeons.

The last portion of this episode focuses on Ein returning to the pub. This is where he confronts Zoid, the man who left him as a bait in the Dungeon. The protagonist calls him out for his lies. However, Ein decides to move on because he has grown stronger, thanks to this situation.

Then, the viewers are introduced to Princess Claudia, who is in love with Ein, and Jasper, a powerful businessman who wants to explore the Dungeons with the protagonist because of his Spirit's Eye.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 4?

Yuri, Ursula, and Ein as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 4 is going to focus on establishing Ein's next course of action in this fantasy anime. The character now has an entire party by his side and a lot of powerful abilities. The next installment is likely to show Ein and his friends explore the world of this series and also introduce the threat of a new opponent to deal with.

