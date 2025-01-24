I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more ()

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5 will premiere on January 28, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. It marks one of the many isekai series of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series will be broadcast on multiple channels, including TV Tokyo and AT-X.

The narrative focuses on Liam Hamilton, a salaryman reincarnated into a world of magic, who tries to use his magical abilities and gain independence from his noble family. With a lighthearted tone, the series offers action and internal family drama to the viewers.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5: Release date and time

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5 is set to be released on January 28, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will mainly follow an isekai-esque story with a focus on action and magic. The streaming schedule in various time zones is as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 08:30 am Monday January 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Monday January 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 04:30 pm Monday January 27, 2025 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Monday January 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday January 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday January 28, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Tuesday January 28, 2025

Where to watch I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5?

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, ATX, and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available to Japanese audiences via Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. For international audiences, the episodes will be streamed on Crunchyroll two hours after its television broadcast.

A brief recap of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4

Princess Scarlet Sherry Jamil as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen and Marvy Jack)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4 started with Liam discussing his dragon-capturing mission with the royal mage. Although Princess Scarlet Sherry Jamil had instructed him to keep his status as the dragon's current vessel a secret, Liam quickly caved under pressure and informed the royal mage of the situation.

The royal mage then quickly deduced that the dragon must be their kingdom's founding dragon, Radon, who had been misidentified after countless generations. Hearing this, Liam swiftly arranged an audience with the dragon spirit and clarified that he did not harbor any ill will toward the kingdom.

The episode then shifted to Liam unsealing one of Radon's isolated spaces, where he discovered a few protected fairies. Eventually, Liam took the fairies under his contract. As a result, they evolved into elves.

Liam later found another isolated space, which was identified as "The Promised Land." This space was supposed to serve as a new paradise for the nation. The episode ended with Princess Scarlet urging Liam to establish a nation in this new land.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5: What to expect? (speculative)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5 will mainly build up Liam's eventual ascension to emperor alongside Princess Scarlet Sherry Jamil. Simultaneously, he will cultivate political relations with neighboring nations. The episode will be titled Liam Tries Getting Engaged to the Princess.

