The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4 will be released on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. International fans can stream the episode, according to the designated timings, on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Maomao gathering information about mushrooms as she investigated the murder of the recently deceased Lady Jin. Ironically, Lady Jin died years ago, and her murder mystery was solved through mushrooms that grew from her corpse in the Rear Palace's garden.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4 will be released on January 31, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release time is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world. According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday January 31, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday January 31, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday January 31, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday January 31, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday January 31, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday January 31, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday January 31, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday February 1, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4: Where to watch?

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode as per its local timing. Moreover, the sequel series will also be accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4 will stream on Crunchyroll, approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The sequel series can also be available on Netflix, which requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3 recap

Lady Sou disrespecting Lady Jin's corpse (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 3, titled Corpse Fungus, commenced with Maomao receiving the task of gathering information about mushrooms. As Maomao contained her investigation in a nearby garden, she stumbled across some unique mushrooms that she brought back. The next day, she attended the funeral of the recently deceased consort.

As everyone was about to leave, Lady Sou stood up and started disrespecting the corpse of the consort. The strange marks on the consort's face were of key notice and Maomao decided to look deep into the case. During her visit to the same garden, the female protagonist came across a lethally poisonous mushroom.

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

So, she brought the mushroom back and showed it to Jinshi. She then requested backup for her next step and visited the same garden. There, Maomao encountered a corpse that belonged to the real Lady Jin.

As it happened, Lady Jin died years ago and the one impersonating Lady Jin was Tao, a maid who bore a similar physical appearance to the consort. In the past, these two had an ugly history and this led to the maid killing the consort, whose corpse Maomao found in the garden.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4: What to expect? (speculative)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4 is titled Replica. As seen from the teaser trailer, the next episode might see the female protagonist getting her hands on a unique medicinal material.

Moreover, the next episode might also see the appearance of Lady Loulan, the consort surrounded by mystery. While the imposter who tried poisoning Lady Gyokuyou might still be roaming around the Imperial Palace, what mysteries do the next episodes have for the female protagonist?

