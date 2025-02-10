Virgin Punk anime's first story announced for June 2025 premiere

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the official website and X account for the Virgin Punk anime announced that Clockwork Girl, the first installment in the original series, will be theatrically screened on June 27, 2025, at Cine Libre Ikebukuro in Tokyo, and Theatre Umeda in Osaka, Japan.

Produced by Studio SHAFT, Virgin Punk anime is an original series, that was announced with a promotional video and visual during Aniplex Online Fest 2024 on September 16, 2024. The series serves as a collaboration between Studio SHAFT and Yasuomi Umetsu, famous in the industry for his contributions to Elfen Lied, Akira, and more.

Virgin Punk anime's Clockwork Girl story premieres on June 27, 2025

As stated before, the official staff for the Virgin Punk anime announced the premiere date for the original project's first story, Clockwork Girl. According to the announcement on the series' official site and X account, the story will premiere on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Cine Libre Ikebukuro, located in Tokyo, Japan, and Theatre Umeda in Osaka.

The anime's staff didn't mention when or whether the series will have an international premiere. In fact, neither Crunchyroll nor any other streaming platform has acquired the rights to stream the series digitally. More information about the Clockwork Girl story, such as the run-time, characters, etc., shall be announced soon.

Ubu, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio SHAFT)

The original anime credits Yasuomi Umetsu and Studio SHAFT as the project's creators. Umetu-san is both directing and designing the characters at SHAFT. Yuya Takahashi, who has made a name for contributing to Lupin III: Part IV and Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, has joined the staff as the scriptwriter.

Genichiro Abe noted for his works in Tekketsu movie and Kizumonogatari Part 1, is the main animator, along with Shinya Takahashi and Maho Kando. Shinya Takahashi was previously involved in the Battle Angel anime as one of the key animators, while Maho Kando contributed to Josee as a key animator. More staff members and the main cast could be announced in the future.

The narrative for the Virgin Punk anime centers around Ubu, a stoic girl who has become a bounty hunter. The original series shall depict Ubu's suffering, desires, and the chaos woven by the intriguing characters surrounding the heroine. Notably, the original anime marks the return of Yasuomi Umetsu, known for A Kite, Mezzo Forte, and others, after around 10 years.

