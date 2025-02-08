One Piece Live Action leak suggests pre-production for season 3 has already begun

Friday, February 7, 2025 saw the official website for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) begin listing staff credits for a third season of Netflix’s One Piece Live Action adaptation series. More specifically, the project page for the series overall has begun listing a section for a third season, and two major credits for this alleged third season.

Like with similar leaks that occurred for season 2 prior to its production, the credited individuals are of course showrunners and executive producers Joseph E Tracs and Matt Owens. Unlike that leak, however, no writer credits or any beyond the above two were listed on the WGA website as of this article’s writing.

One Piece Live Action season 3’s listing on the WGA website suggests sequel has already been greenlit

Expand Tweet

Trending

This news is significant as it comes just days after Netflix officially announced that production of One Piece Live Action’s second season had wrapped. However, pre-production on the third season so soon after this official announcement corroborates earlier rumors that Netflix wanted to produce both seasons back-to-back. Pre-production having already begun is also encouraging for some other key reasons.

The most notable of these is that this pre-production process is beginning before Netflix has officially released and observed public reception to the second season. While Netflix could simply pull the plug on season 3 if season 2 underperforms, this would still be a significant amount of money wasted. In turn, this apparent leak suggests that the streaming platform has confidence in Matt Owens’ vision, now the only showrunner to be a part of all three seasons.

Season 3’s pre-production apparently beginning so soon after season 2’s production ends also suggests they may be released relatively soon after one another. This would also make sense, as both will tell the larger story of the Alabasta Saga in combination. Season 3 is expected to specifically deal with the Alabasta Arc, while season 2 is expected to clear the way for the third season to immediately begin in Alabasta.

Expand Tweet

Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series serves as a live-action television adaptation of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s original series of the same name. Oda’s manga began serialization in July 1997 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine, and is still ongoing today, but in its final saga. In its 27-plus years of publication, the series has become the best-selling manga globally of all time, with well over half a billion copies in circulation.

Toei Animation began a television anime adaptation of Oda’s manga in October 1999, which is also still ongoing today but in hiatus as of this article’s writing. The anime will return in April 2025 with overhauled production and a new timeslot in Japan. Netflix is also producing a readaptation anime series of the manga with Wit Studio, titled THE ONE PIECE.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback