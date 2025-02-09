Read or Die manga's creator releases new NOMADS manga after 13 years

On January 17, 2025, the NOMADS manga series was released which was written by the Read or Die manga artist, Hideyuki Kurata. The author returned to writing manga after almost 13 years with a Taiwanese illustrator. The manga will be serialized in Kadokawa's Comic Newtype.

Hideyuki Kurata is a famous Japanese manga artist and anime industry professional. He put his pen down and started contributing to the anime industry as a scriptwriter for some of the most famous anime series. The last manga series he wrote was R.O.D Rehabilitation in 2012.

Read or Die manga artist returns with NOMADS manga on January 17, 2025

NOMADS manga debuted with a color, vertical-scrolling comic chapter on January 17, 2025, and reverted to the normal format from the next chapter, on February 7, 2025. The manga will be published in Kadokawa's Comic Newtype, an anime-covering magazine that also sometimes publishes manga series.

Some of the magazine's published manga series include Full Metal Panic! and Neon Genesis Evangelion Angelic Days. The manga series is written by Hideyuki Kurata and illustrated by Antenna Gyōgyo (a Taiwanese illustrator). The illustrator is responsible for the manga series Blue Rose Age.

Hideyuki Kurata, on the other hand, is a Japanese industry professional who has a history of working for some famous anime series and writing manga series. The manga artist's magnum opus was the R.O.D: Read or Die manga series, illustrated by Ran Ayanaga. The anime also inspired an OVA series, animated by Studio Deen (Yakuza Fiancee), and a TV anime, animated by J.C. Staff.

NOMADS manga author's latest project was R.O.D. Rehabilitation finished its serialization in December 2012, marking the author's return to the anime industry after 13 years. The author also has a rich history of working in the anime industry.

His most famous contributions were to anime like Made in Abyss (series composer and scriptwriter), Goblin Slayer (series composer, screenplay artist, and scriptwriter, and Drifters (series composer and scriptwriter).

NOMADS manga synopsis

A visual for the manga series (Image via Kadokawa)

NOMADS manga is an action-fantasy manga series taking place in a fantasy world where humans have expanded to other galaxies and planets. In one of these galaxies resides Mads, a Martian pursued by the space mafia.

Mads is on the lookout for a mysterious pearl. One day, when he finally finds the pearl, he encounters Vine, a singing idol from the same galaxy as the pearl. With their first encounter being a wild one where Mads is getting chased by the mafia, what does the true story of NOMADS manga hold?

