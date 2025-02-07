From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime reveals theme song info in new trailer

Friday, February 7, 2025 saw the staff for the television From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime series begin streaming the show’s second promotional video. Within, the ending theme song information is revealed, with the ending theme song being previewed in the trailer as footage from the show plays.

On that note, the latest trailer for the From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime series features new footage, focused primarily on the series’ supporting characters. The television anime series is set to air sometime in April 2025, with a full release date having yet to be shared as of this article’s writing.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime focuses on new characters in latest trailer

The new trailer for the From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime opens up with protagonist Beryl Gardinant teaching his swordsmanship school in the boonies. He’s then seen traveling to and arriving in the capital by carriage, where he seems to meet several of his former students who’ve now become exceptional nights. The rest of the trailer sees them training, socializing, and adventuring in various situations as it ends.

The ending theme song is also previewed in the trailer, and will be “Alright!!!” performed by rock band FLOW, who have provided theme songs for franchises like Naruto and Code Geass. As of this article’s writing, the anime’s opening theme song has yet to be revealed. However, fans can likely expect it to be revealed in the coming weeks ahead of the anime’s general April 2025 release window, which should also be finalized soon.

The From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime stars Hiroaki Hirata as Beryl Gardinant. The light novels spell his last name as Gardinant, but the anime’s official website spells it Gardenant, meaning it could change later on. Additional cast includes Nao Toyama as Allucia Citrus, Hitomi Ueda as Surena Lysandra, Yuki Hirose as Curuni Crueciel, Hinaki Yano as Ficelle Harbeller, Chiwa Saito as Lucy Diamond, and Kaito Ishikawa as Henblitz Drout.

Akio Kazumi is directing the anime at Passione and Hayabusa Film, two companies who’ve previously collaborated on other series like Loner Life in Another World. Kunihiko Okada is in charge of the series scripts, while Satsuki Hayasaka is designing the characters and also serves as the chief animation director. Finally, Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music for the anime series.

The series originally began as a web novel by author Shigeru Sagazaki on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in November 2020, which is still ongoing today. The light novels began in April 2021 with illustrations from Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, which are also still ongoing today. A manga adaptation began in August 2021 from illustrator Kazuki Sato, which is also ongoing today.

