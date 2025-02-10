A Wild Last Boss Appeared! anime announces October 2025 premiere and more with new PV

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for A Wild Last Boss Appeared! anime unveiled a new promotional video to confirm the show's October 2025 debut. In addition, a new visual and the details concerning the anime's staff and cast have been revealed.

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese light novel series, written by Firehead and illustrated by Yahako. Earth Star Entertainment serialized the novels from February 2016 to April 2019 and published nine volumes The series also has a manga adaptation with Tsubasa Hazuki's art, which began on the Comic Earth Star website in June 2017.

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! anime's new PV confirms the October 2025 release window

According to the promotional video shared by the anime's official staff on Monday, February 10, 2025, A Wild Last Boss Appeared! anime will premiere in October 2025. However, the staff has yet to disclose an exact release date for the series.

The promotional clip features the main character, Ruphas, and showcases her might. With captivating animation and a catchy OST playing in the background, the PV displays Ruphas exterminating various opponents.

Aside from the PV, a teaser visual for A Wild Last Boss Appeared! anime has been released. The illustration depicts Ruphas sitting on a throne in the sky tower, which serves as the Exgate character's base. The sky tower appears stunning, surrounded by colorful glass light. The visual also features Diana, sitting close to Ruphas.

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! anime stars Ami Koshimizu as the main heroine, Ruphas, and Yuri Usui as Diana. More cast members will be revealed in the future. The latest promotional video contains a few lines from Ruphas, voiced by Yuri Usui.

Yuya Horiuchi directs the fantasy anime at Wao World animation studio, with WOWMAX credited as the anime's producer. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu supervises the scripts, while Maiko Ebisawa is the character designer. Takashi Kobayashi and Shota Ueno are enlisted as the sub-character designers.

About the anime

Ruphas and Diana, as seen in the anime (Image via Wao World)

Based on Firehead and YahaKo's light novels, A Wild Last Boss Appeared! anime centers around Ruphas Maphaahl, who happens to be a character from an MMO game called Exgate Online. Ruphas was feared as the Black-Winged Tyrant and the leader of the Twelve Heavenly Stars, until her defeat.

Yet, one day, a man wakes up in Ruphas's body and realizes that he's stuck in the game, except it's no longer a "game," but reality. Since Ruphas's reign is over she must journey through the Exgate's world and seek answers. In other words, the series will explore Ruphas's resurgence as an overlord.

