Rurouni Kenshin anime reveals four new cast members for season 1 finale

The Rurouni Kenshin anime is going to end its first season with episode 24, showing the beginning of the Kyoto arc, with Kenshin and Sanosuke heading there to aid Saito and Aoshi Shinomori in their quest to defeat Makoto Shishio. Perhaps the biggest reason for hype is the confirmation of Makoto Shishio's voice actor, among three more, since he is widely regarded as the series' best villain and one of the best in shonen in general.

In that regard, it is also worth pointing out that the Rurouni Kenshin anime adaptation is completely loyal to the source material, which is something that a lot of fans have been enthusiastic about. The iconic 90s anime did very well on its own, but it is refreshing to see the source material being respected to this degree, especially considering what these new four voice cast members represent for the series moving forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Rurouni Kenshin anime.

Rurouni Kenshin anime confirms four new voice cast members for the final episode and possibly the upcoming season

Makoto Shishio (Image via Liden Films).

The Rurouni Kenshin anime has confirmed the inclusion of four new members for the voice cast of the final episode of the first season, and they are voicing characters people have been long waiting for. The new members of the voice cast are Makoto Furukawa as Makoto Shishio, Daiki Yamashita as Sojiro Seta, Aya Yamane as Misao Makimachi, and Yuichi Nakamura as Seijuro Hiko.

This, of course, represents a big deal for long-term fans of the series, since it means that episode 24, as most people were expecting, is going to end with the cliffhanger of the upcoming Kyoto arc. Fans will thus be watching Kenshin and Sanosuke head to Kyoto alongside the likes of Saito and Aoshi Shinomori to keep Makoto Shishio from executing his plan.

This arc is widely regarded as the peak of the series, with a lot of great battles, a great thematic contrast between Shishio and Kenshin, and also a great moment in the spotlight for characters who were introduced throughout the series, such as Sanosuke, Aoishi, and Saito. It's probably the best way to end the first season and leave the fans wanting more, especially because of what lies ahead.

The premise, appeal, and legacy of the series

This Rurouni Kenshin anime, also known as Samurai X in some parts of the world, by Liden Films, is a faithful adaptation to the manga of the same name, which focuses on Kenshin Himura, a roaming samurai, who years ago, served as an assassin for political purposes. Now, however, he just wants to lead a simple life, help others, and never kill again to make up for his sins.

While the original 90s anime is beloved among fans, it took a lot of liberties, especially after the Kyoto arc, which was mostly filler. However, this new anime strives to be a faithful representation of the source material.