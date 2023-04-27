There are plenty of anime currently airing where the main character is all manner of overpowered. Such examples include The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Noblesse, and other such anime. But then there are anime that do the opposite, where the protagonist must hide their abilities or otherwise pretend to be weak for one reason or another.

Sometimes it's because the main protagonist wants to be left alone as seen with Kusuo Saiki in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., other times it's because the protagonist could easily wipe the floor with the competition but chooses not to in Trigun with Vash the Stampede. Either way, this article will chronicle 10 anime where the main character is overpowered but pretends to be weak.

Disclaimer: This list will contain spoilers for all the anime listed. Any opinions listed therein are exclusive to the author.

10 anime like Trigun where the main character is overpowered but pretends to be weak

1) Trigun/Trigun Stampede

Vash the Stampede is an alien and human hybrid who can easily turn any threat facing him into dust with an improbable aim with his guns and his Angel Arm. He doesn't do this, however, since that would be the realm of his brother Knives and Vash wants to solve everything through as peaceful methods as possible.

Both the original and the retelling emphasize this idea of Vash solving things without using up too much power or completely wiping people out. It's a source of some angst when Knives comes into play in Stampede, but the original seems to treat Vash as a goof until things get truly serious.

2) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Kusuo Saiki's powers activating (Image via J.C. Staff/Egg Firm)

The problem of being a guy with psychic powers who wants to have a peaceful life is when life itself doesn't seem to want you to. This is how Kusuo Saiki lives in the anime The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. From having to stop a gasoline truck from exploding due to an errant rock thrown at a driver, to trying to keep control of throwing a ball in dodgeball so he doesn't kill anyone with it, Saiki's powers are off the charts.

This means that Saiki needs to be careful about how he uses his powers, as he's exceptionally aware and afraid he'll cause an apocalypse if not careful. Also, his powers are ruining his life since he can't really get much control over them. Even if he can ace all his tests, so he just uses his powers to get just high enough grades to keep him mid-rank on exams.

3) The Devil is a Part-Timer!

Sado, Emi, and Chiho (Image via Studio White Fox/3Hz)

In all the halls of anime where the protagonist is overpowered, The Devil is a Part-Timer! stands out. The basic story is that the devil from a fantasy world was on the verge of defeat when he and his butler jumped into a portal to the modern world. Now severely diminished in power, they work in a fast food place with the goal of eventually dominating the competition.

That's about as much of a plot summary for this anime as can be given. The titular devil named Maou Sadao is joined by the hero Emi Yusa, who is confined to a call center job. The two are still pretty powerful, as seen when they fought Lucifer, and Maou ended that battle instantly after stopping time.

4) Yu-Gi-Oh!

The many faces of Yugi/Yami: Pharaoh, Spirit, Duelist, Friend (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before any fans get upset about this entry, try thinking this: when was the last time in the original anime that Yugi Muto lost a duel to anyone that wasn't important? Yu-Gi-Oh! might revolve around card games, but the main character in the original anime dueled with cards that could easily wipe many other duelists off the map.

The idea that Yugi is playing at being weak is likewise applicable here, since Yugi himself isn't usually in the driver's seat when duels happen. That honor goes to Yami Yugi/Atem, the spirit of an Egyptian pharaoh that was trapped in the Millennium Puzzle. While not entirely an instant victory, Yugi usually wins.

5) Detective Conan

Detective Conan is a reminder that an anime character can be overpowered without having superpowers, as Conan Edogawa is an ace detective despite his diminutive stature. He was once a young detective named Jimmy Kudo who got poisoned by a mysterious organization, but instead of dying he regressed in age and appearance to his seven-year-old self.

So, as Conan Edogawa, he solves crimes that usually include murder using his ace detective skills and a plethora of gadgets. All he has to do is use has been detective Richard Moore to take credit, because nobody would believe a young kid solving crimes.

6) Spy x Family

Esper, assassin, spy (Image via Sportskeeda)

What do you get when a master spy, a deadly assassin, and a cute kid telepath come together to make an unlikely family with a Cold War between nations as a backdrop? The next entry on the list, Spy x Family. It's another intentional case of the main character acting weak in an anime while having all manner of skill sets.

In this case, it fits due to being a spy drama and comedy. Loid Forger, aka "Twilight", is a master spy for Westalis that is going undercover as a normal family man in order to get close to a warmongering nationalist. Yor Forger/Briar, aka "The Thorn Princess", is an assassin trying to keep cover as wife and mother to avoid detection. Anya Forger, aka Anya, is a powerful telepath trying to keep her newfound family together to avoid being alone.

7) Mob Psycho 100

Mob: Regular, animosity, sadness, rage (Image via Sportskeeda)

A more straightforward example of this trope is Mob Psycho 100. Mob himself is an extraordinarily powerful psychic but is often seen as weak due to his physical appearance as a short high school kid. The thing about Mob, however, is that he's one of the most powerful psychics to exist in his world and the bane of many spirits, especially whenever he goes to 100%.

The drawback is that it would unfortunately cause a lot of destruction, especially his first time using the powers. His whole idea is to try to control his powers from going way too far, as he's sent people flying, absorbed beam attacks, and even contorted Suzuki to force their fight to end. He's also caused indiscriminate destruction, so there's a point to him controlling himself.

8) Rurouni Kenshin

Kenshin the man and killer (Image via Sportskeeda)

A former killer employing peaceful methods is the entire point of Rurouni Kenshin. This anime concerns itself with former manslayer Kenshin Himura, trying to live a more peaceful life after the Meiji Restoration. This doesn't mean the world is done with him, however, as bounty hunters, slavers, and other manner of horrid people including Makoto Shishio.

Just because Kenshin is on a peaceful path, however, doesn't mean his sword skills are dulled. Though Kenshin has vowed to not kill again, he's still very skilled with a sword and does prove it on more than one occasion. He's already proven fast enough to dodge bullets fired from gatling guns, and fast enough to sword duel people that quickdraw.

9) Parasyte: The Maxim

Shinichi and Migi (Image via Studio Madhouse)

What's worse than having an alien parasite infect practically your whole race overnight? Having one infect your arm and having to bond alongside it and fight these aliens that can literally tear normal humans apart in seconds. The good news is that the main character Shinichi Izumi and his Parasyte Migi are able to keep their intellects and work well in battle.

This anime counts considering that most Parasites operate off of animalistic hunger instead of any real tactical thinking. It means that Shinichi and Migi are able to carry an edge in a lot of fights, given how they coordinate better than most infected.

10) The Legend of the Legendary Heroes

Redundant title aside, this anime more than fits the criteria as the main character Ryner Lute literally looks as unimposing as any would-be hero in a fantasy world would. Lute is, in fact, a rather powerful mage in his universe. The problem is that his power comes at a terrifying cost: one of his loved ones.

He's already done it as a child via the loss of his mother, which he wouldn't find out until later due to his memories being erased. He also has at least three demonic entities sealed away within him: one that wants to destroy everything, one that wants to simply erase everything, and evidently his mother's lingering spirit. It doesn't mean he's overpowered because of them, only that they torment him.

Thus concludes the list of 10 anime wherein the protagonist is overpowered but pretends to be weak. From unassuming appearances like Conan Edogawa's childlike stature hiding a brilliant mind to Kenshin Himura's peaceful nature hiding a killer, these anime protagonists all lull opponents into a false sense of security before striking.

This makes the old adage of "Don't judge a book by its cover" absolutely true. If any other anime fitting this criteria were missed, readers are encouraged to add them in the comments down below.

