10 anime characters who cannot control their powers

It is not unusual to find anime characters who cannot control or wilfully wield their powers. Although it may seem easy, having complete control over superhuman powers is not a walk in the park.

No matter how incredible or destructive their powers are, one can become a liability if they are unable to wield them with authority. The 10 characters listed below are much too familiar with such situations.

Jugo and nine other anime characters who cannot control their powers

1) Kotoura-san

Like most anime characters, Kotoura just wants to live a normal life (Image via Enokids, Kotoura-san)

Reading minds is a power that many people would love to have, at least until they realize its concomitant perils. Kotoura is unfortunately someone who learned this lesson in the most horrific way possible.

From childhood, she was able to listen to everyone’s thoughts, which would constantly overwhelm her. After voicing all the secrets her parents hid from each other, she was ruthlessly abandoned by them. Furthermore, her classmates also turned against her because of these abilities.

Due to such trauma, Kotoura chooses to be quite secretive about her power and remains one of the most tragic anime characters.

2) Eri

Anime characters like Eri suffer a lot (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

My Hero Academia has a lot of anime characters who are unable to control their powers, since Quirks usually manifest during their childhoods. Most were taught to control their new abilities with love and care, which sadly was not the case for Eri.

The little girl has the power to "rewind" any individual to their previous state by touching them. She can veritably reverse the passage of time in one's body. This ability caused her to erase her own father from existence, after which she was abandoned by her mother.

However, her tragedy did not end there, as she was later tortured and experimented upon by Overhaul as a “cure” for Quirks. Thankfully, she was rescued by Deku and his friends, giving her a second chance to lead a happy life.

3) Rin Okumura

Rin is determined to defeat his father (Image via Kazue Kato/Shueisha, Viz Media, Ao no Exorcist)

Being the son of Satan comes with incredible powers that can help one dethrone their father. Unfortunately, it also comes with great danger.

Rin is usually able to keep his powers in check and uses his blue flames to defeat the hordes of demons deployed by his father. However, he needs to maintain a certain limit on the usage of his powers, since a prolonged execution would cause him to go berserk with no regard for anyone's wellbeing.

4) Ryner Lute

Alpha Stigma is the most powerful ability in The Legend of the Legendary Heroes, as it allows its users to understand, learn and replicate any magic in front of their eyes. Nevertheless, it came with a terrifying side effect that condemned Ryner to solitude for most of his life.

At any given moment, his ocular power can take control of his mind, turning this anime character into a bloodthirsty warrior. The only way to stop such a rampage is by forcing one to shut their eyes or kill them.

Although Ryner is the most powerful mage in his universe, he is unable to control his powers. Suffice to say, viewers empathize with such anime characters.

5) Aki Izayoi

Aki became a vital member of team 5Ds (Image via Masahiro Hikokubo/Shueisha, Viz Media, Yugioh! 5Ds)

When Aki was first introduced, she was regarded as the Black Rose Witch, since her ability to summon real monsters to the field had injured countless opponents. This power manifested itself during her childhood, specifically when she hurt her father. This caused her to abhor herself and her powers.

For years, her peers treated her like a monster, a perception that was not helped by her cold demeanor and sadistic attitude while dueling. It wasn't until Yusei stepped in to help her through self-acceptance that she began to change. She was fortunate as most anime characters don't share the same fate.

6) Shizu

Shizu is a kind person who suffer because of her conditio (Image via Fuse, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

When you are reincarnated into another world, the last thing you would expect is to be possessed by a fire demon. Tragically, that is what happened to Shizu upon arriving in the world of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

The powers the demon Ifrit gives Shizu make her one of the best mages in the series. However, she is not always in control of these abilities. Whenever Ifrit senses any kind of danger to his vessel, he unleashes the fire inside of her to deal with the threat.

Ifrit can also take full control of her body, turning her into himself and destroying everything around them. This is horrifying to Shizu, who is a friendly and kind girl. Her plight evokes a lot of grief and empathy from viewers.

7) Jugo

Jugo is one of the most dangerous cases of anime characters who cannot control their powers (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Naruto’s world is filled with incredible powers that would be hard to control for most people, as exemplified by Jugo. His clan has the ability to harness natural energy and transform themselves into unstoppable fighting machines.

In his normal form, Jugo is a calm and tranquil individual who wishes no harm to others. However, upon transforming, Jugo is unable to rationalize his actions, causing him to attack friends and foes indiscriminately.

8) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu has been training hard to become one of the best Demon Slayers in the world. However, his unbridled cowardice may stand in the way. When facing a demon, Zenitsu becomes frantic, resorting to crying and flailing.

When presented with an extremely stressful situation, Zenitsu blacks out, which is not as bad as it sounds. However, while unconscious, his inhumane speed and strength come to the fore, allowing him to defeat any enemy within seconds. Zenitsu is one of the most unique cases of anime characters who cannot control their powers.

9) Escanor

Escanor is a danger to his enemy, but also to his friends (Image via Nakaba Susuki, The Seven Deadly Sins)

Escanor was blessed as a baby with the ability to increase his magical power and physical strength according to the Sun’s position in the sky. Nonetheless, he belongs to the pantheon of anime characters who cannot control their powers.

At night, Escanor is a scruffy-looking man who acts like a coward against most enemies. But come sunrise, his enormous power starts to manifest. The higher the Sun's position in the sky, the more powerful the Lion Sin of Pride becomes.

Regardless, he is not in control of this transformation or the power he expels from his body, which can become a problem for his comrades.

10) Shigeo Kageyama

Do not mess with such anime characters or their friends (Image via ONE, Mob Psycho 100)

Mob, otherwise known as Shigeo, is the most powerful psychic in his universe. His powers are such that he needs to constantly keep them under surveillance. He usually doesn't struggle with remaining placid. However, upon facing extreme duress or emotions, Mob tends to lose control over his abilities.

When this happens, he becomes a rampaging beast that stops at nothing to destroy the person responsible for his grief. Taking him down while he is out of control is almost impossible, making him one of the most dangerous anime characters around.

