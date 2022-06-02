10 characters with the best red anime eye designs

Many great anime eyes are created with the color red in mind. Something about that color spells strength and mystery. It also looks cool to the fans.

Some are gorgeous to look at, others possess power, and some just work great with the character's traits. This list will go over the 10 best red-colored anime eye designs in anime.

Disclaimer: This list is based upon the author’s opinion and will not have any order. It will contain minor and significant spoilers from various anime series.

Who among the red-eyed characters has the best anime eye designs of all?

1) Yumeko Jabami - Excited eyes

Yumeko Jabami excited to gamble (Image credits: Homura Kawamoto/Square Enix, MAPPA, Kakegurui)

Yumeko is a new girl at Hyakkaou Private Academy and the main protagonist of Kakegurui. She usually is very friendly and polite, but her hidden side comes out when gambling is involved. Her excitement gets the best of her, and she becomes a different person.

When she gets excited while gambling, her eyes take a completely new design that is amazing to look at. Unlike most others on the list, her design does not involve any unusual shape or form, and hers are just normal human eyes. But they are drawn so that we cannot overlook them.

The level of realism, the vibrant colors, the shimmers, and the movements her eyes portray are stunning. The level of detail given by the animators is something we most commend.

2) Kaneki Ken – Ghoul Eye

✨٩(๑❛ᴗ❛๑)۶✨ @YE11inLiz Have you ever had a headache so bad it felt like you were turning into a ghoul and ur eye was transforming like kaneki ? Have you ever had a headache so bad it felt like you were turning into a ghoul and ur eye was transforming like kaneki ? https://t.co/c7koX0UKrw

Kaneki, the protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul, is a one-eyed Ghoul, a being that has both human and Ghoul blood in them, and his eyes are the perfect representation of this nature. His human eye is normally hidden behind an eyepatch, leaving his Ghoul eye open.

With blood lines coming out of the center, rings showing the fight-focused form he is in, and contrast that works perfectly with the black sclera surrounding the pupil, Kaneki’s eye is a treat to see. As his power grows, the veins start to take over his face, showing how he is getting in touch with his Ghoul side.

Kaneki’s eyes are simpler in their design, but these red eyes work in their universe, and they have gained a lot of fans. When focusing on them, the animators have a level of detail we must appreciate. This design is perhaps one of the most stunning examples of an anime eye.

3) Inuyasha - Demon eyes

Inuyasha, from his titular series, is a half-demon from feudal Japan that crossed paths with a current-time Japanese girl named Kagome, the reincarnation of his late love. Inuyasha’s eyes are generally not red, but when he loses control of his human side, they become a deep shade of red with beast-like pupils.

The yellow color of his vertical slit pupils works perfectly with the red sclera that surrounds them, giving him a ferocious look he needs for an out-of-control form. The black marks below his eyes make Inuyasha’s red-eyed demon form one of the best anime eye designs.

4) Akame, Little War Horn

Zer0 W0lf @zer0_w0lf 🗡️🩸 @OSPyoutube The Demon Inside, or as you call it, The Superpowered Evil Side. Recent example I've witnessed: Little War Horn from Akame ga Kill!🗡️🩸 @OSPyoutube The Demon Inside, or as you call it, The Superpowered Evil Side. Recent example I've witnessed: Little War Horn from Akame ga Kill! 😈🗡️🩸 https://t.co/HB9t9irhO9

Akame is the true protagonist of Akame ga Kill and is a ruthless assassin fighting against the forces of an empire that rules with an iron fist. Her Teigu, a relic with incredible power, is a sword named Murasame that can poison whoever it cuts, but it also holds another power. By poisoning its victim, Murasame can give them incredible strength and power for a short period.

Akame’s poisoned red eyes become enveloped by a black sclera, and small black markings appear inside her pupils. This design is not only fantastic to look at, with incredible detail given to the pupils, but it is also complemented by deep black eyelashes that grow around the eye. This anime eye design works pretty well with Akame’s red and black aesthetic.

5) Kilik

ウルトラマン @a9ul Lo pgn jadi manusia langit, emg lo tau jadi penghuni langit kaya apa? Lo tau di langit itu ada apa? -Kilik, Air Gear Lo pgn jadi manusia langit, emg lo tau jadi penghuni langit kaya apa? Lo tau di langit itu ada apa? -Kilik, Air Gear https://t.co/XN5GzpoVx6

Kilik, from Air Gear, is one of the Sleeping Forest King and a member of the Gravity Children inside the world of Air Gear. He becomes one of the story's main antagonists after he leaves them due to his lack of understanding with the group.

As Kilik was artificially created, his eyes have a cross-shaped pupil that signifies his enhanced abilities. Their design is simple but really effective, and the clear color of the pupil contrasts nicely with the deep shade of red that his irises have.

The cross in his eyes is also represented in his outfit, appearing in the center of his chest, letting the viewers know he is fully committed to his beliefs. This anime eye design represents intricacies too.

6) King Bradley/Wrath

King Bradley is the president and commander of the military force in Amestris, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood's main country. But he is also secretly a Homunculus, a being created artificially with the help of the philosopher stones. And when thinking about anime eye designs, his is one of the most unique.

With a pupil in the shape of an Uroboros, Bradley’s design is one of the best seen so far. The Uroboros is the sign of Homunculus, and is usually located where their power comes from. Bradley has a superhuman vision that allows him to predict his opponent's every move.

This ability is greatly represented in his eye, an unmoving pupil that looks right at his opponent’s soul, allowing him to see their every move and intimidate them during the fight. The otherwise wholly white eye creates a great color contrast with the crimson figure that lurks inside his eye. His red Uroboros is an excellent anime eye design.

7) Lelouch

Lelouch, protagonist of Code Geass, is a highly intelligent freedom fighter in a quest to destroy the Kingdom of Brittania, his former home. With an ability called Geass, in his case Absolute Obidience, he is able to control the actions of those who look directly at his eye. He has one of the most potent anime eyes of all.

Although his eyes are normally purple, when his Geass is activated, one of them takes a brilliant shade of red, with the Geass symbol appearing inside it. IT is an elegant and simple logo that works perfectly in showing the power he holds.

The Geass symbol also perfectly fits his anime eye, surrounding his pupil completely inside its curvature. The contrast between the deep red of the iris and the lighter color of the Geass symbol creates a perfect balance of tones.

8) Allen Walker

From D Gray Man, Allen is an Akuma fighter who uses the skills and power acquired in his life to save the souls trapped inside the demons, allowing them to rest in peace. One of his abilities is his cursed eye, enabling him to see the spirit inside the Akumas he is fighting.

His cursed eye was initially just a simple red eye with many circles inside the pupil and iris, but as he got stronger, Allen was able to unlock the third level. In it, his eye is covered with a monocle surrounded by a cog-like design with deep red glass.

The circles that would normally encompass his anime eye turn into an inverted pentagram and his eyes become wide open, showing that he now possesses the ability to see the soul inside the Akuma, no matter where it hides. This red and metallic design is one of the best when it comes to designs of an anime eye.

9) Ryner Lute

Ryner, from The legend of the legendary heroes, is the “Deadliest Magician of Roland,” with the ability to copy all the magic he is able to see, as well as analyze it instantly. His eye ability is called Alpha Stigma, and while it is a powerful ability, it can also send the bearer into a murderous rampage caused by a God complex.

While using his ability, his anime eye becomes a deep shade of red. The entire eye gets covered by a complex arrangement of symbols that surround a Pentagram with different runes in every corner and the center of it.

The level of design this eye has is something few anime can achieve, and, incredibly, you can see most of the details in almost every appearance, even when in a miniscule form.

10) Sasuke’s eternal Sharingan

Sasuke is the deuteragonist of Naruto Shippuden, the last member of the Uchiha clan, and one of the few bearers of the Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan, one of the most famous anime eye of all anime. To obtain this power, the bearer needs to first kill a loved one to then have the eyes of a direct family member transplanted into their own.

Out of all the different Sharingan designs we see in Naruto, Sasuke’s is definitely the best. A black iris surrounded by a large red pupil with an elaborate design, Sasuke’s eternal Sharingan I is composed of a flower-like shape with three black petals blooming from the center.

This Sharingan was only obtainable by Sasuke after killing his brother and, in a way, represents Itachi’s desire for his sibling. While seeing him bloom into a great person, their company is for a lifetime. This design of an anime eye is one of the most intricate ones.

These were some of the best anime eye designs based around the color red. Do you like them? What other red anime eye designs would you have included?

