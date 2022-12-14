Mob Psycho 100 III ends next week with episode 12

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 is set to air on Wednesday, December 21, bringing with it not just the end of the season, but the end of the series as well. With this current anime arc being the adaptation of the manga’s last one, it’s highly unlikely that the series will continue in an anime-original format beyond this current season.

As a result, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 will mark the end of an era for many, as it is not only one of the most beloved anime, but is also many fans' first anime. This further intensifies the bittersweet feeling of knowing that such a wonderful series and truly awesome journey is, unfortunately, coming to an end.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 12 set to bring one of anime’s most popular and unique series to an end

The latest

While Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 marks the end of the series, the anime first premiered in July 2016, airing 12 episodes in its first season. For many, this was their first interaction with the series, having no idea what to expect heading in aside from knowing that the series focused on a young, incredibly powerful esper. Although the manga was purchasable long before the anime, the adaptation was the first exposure to the series for many.

Many called the series transcendentally unique upon the first season’s conclusion, masterfully blending the battle shonen and slice-of-life genres into one fantastic package. The characterization of Mob as someone who wanted to be better in all areas of life despite having this massive power was incredibly endearing to viewers.

Likewise, his relationship with Reigen Arataka made for a fan-favorite pairing and plotline throughout the series’ first two seasons. While their relationship wasn’t always smooth sailing, it was always incredibly touching to see Reigen’s unyielding support for Mob in all areas of his life. The fact that he was the one teaching Mob that having powers doesn’t make him special, made this relationship even more enjoyable.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12, like the rest of the series so far, is likely to elaborate on manga events with the addition of anime original scenes. The third season in particular is rife with them, but they’ve always been a part of the television anime. Furthermore, they’ve always served to elevate the series to another level beyond its source-material manga rather than detract from it.

This was also a great look for Studio Bones’ popularity, especially contemporarily with the reception of My Hero Academia season 5 and season 6’s animation quality. Nevertheless, Studio Bones treated the Mob Psycho 100 adaptation with nothing but the best, making it all the more memorable and unique as a series.

