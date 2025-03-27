Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12: Senku makes an unexpected move following Xeno's capture

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 was expected to focus primarily on Senku Ishigami’s allies officially capturing Dr. Xeno, and how that would resolve the current hostage situation. Officially released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the installment did see Xeno fully and formally captured by Senku’s allies, but went in an unexpected direction after.

Rather than actually exchange hostages, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 saw Senku decide to hang onto Xeno and instead take the action away from the Californian coast. This set up the second part of the anime’s final season flawlessly, which was announced earlier today as coming sometime in July 2025.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 sees Senku make a bold decision after his allies capture Xeno

Brief episode recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 began immediately where the last episode ended, seeing Tsukasa Shishio and co cornering Dr. Xeno Houstin Wingfield. He quickly deduced their tunneling method of entry as focus returned to Tsukasa’s team circusing in a Xeno’s farm area. They noticed the cows were being fed yellow dent corn, further confirming their need to capture Xeno and his resources.

They then entered the building, where Suika distracted one of the guards as Gen Asagiri was approaching. Gen handled the other two guards, giving Kohaku and the others the perfect chance to incapacitate the guards. They then entered a room filled with more forces, swiftly dealing with them before moving onto Xeno as focus returned to the present. Xeno seemingly knew who Chrome was as he commented on Xeno’s 21st century science tools.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 saw the alarm raised after, prompting Tsukasa and co to tie up Xeno and make their escape with Gen in tow. Chrome then used an explosive to both seal off the tunnel’s entrance, and propel himself and Xeno to the other side. However, the tunnel unexpectedly collapsed on either side of Chrome and Xeno, who were now trapped. Xeno’s soldiers wanted to get working on revenge, but Brody said they had to focus on digging.

Chrome's escape plan ends up having a nearly fatal flaw in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He added that no one on Earth deserved a death sentence, while saying both sides would dig their hearts out in an effort to save their ally and capture the enemy. Taiju got working on digging through his side with the drill, while Xeno correctly identified Chrome as a descendant of humanity’s survivors. He then complimented Chrome’s plan and efforts before trying to convince him to switch sides since Senku Ishigami’s Kingdom of Science was already in checkmate.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 saw Chrome shocked to learn this, but rejected Xeno’s offer nonetheless. This prompted Xeno to begin ranting about guiding ignorant masses, accusing politics and ethics of his day holding both himself and humanity back. Xeno tried convincing Chrome that they could rule the stone world together, but he refused as he and Taiju Oki broke through their side of the tunnel at the same time.

Chrome then reported their success into the Perseus as Senku and Ryusui Nanami were on their way back to the Perseus. Max then got onboard the Perseus, freeling Luna Wright, Kaseki, and François to go rescue Senku from the plane crash. As Chrome and co continued radioing in their success, Senku appeared in front of them much to Xeno’s shock. This shock quickly faded into obvious excitement and gratitude that Senku was still alive, even with their being enemies.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 saw Luna and co reunite with the group immediately thereafter, with Senku congratulating Luna on her efforts much to her glee. They all then decided to return to the Perseus and take advantage of the opportunity they had to save their friends, doing so by stealing one of Xeno’s boats. Senku then revealed their plan was to try diplomacy first, with Chrome suggesting they try to negotiate with Brody.

Senku then radioed Brody, giving him the recipe for revival fluid as a bargaining chip for cooperation. Brody’s demeanor changed greatly here, but he was reassured when Senku promised Xeno’s safety as long as they don’t betray Senku’s group. Brody pointed out that Stanley Snyder wouldn’t accept a treaty, which Senku said he could work around. Senku then left the rest to those on the Perseus, with Nikki Hanada taking charge in negotiations.

In turn, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 saw Senku confirm that the group with him and Xeno would need to continuously evade Stanley and his forces. Nikki eventually got Brody to agree to her terms, with each of them acting as the leaders of their respective sides. Focus then shifted to Stanley, who was furious to see Senku still alive. However, his focus shifted to Senku’s boat coming upstream, prompting him to take aim and prepare to fire.

Stanley is forced to play along with Senku's games in Dr Stone season 4 episode 12 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, Senku had mounted the Medusa Device to the bow, using it as a bluff tactic to get Xeno’s forces off the Perseus. Stanley shot the Medusa Device off the bow, but Senku and co drove right by despite this. Stanley then realized that the Medusa Device was a bluff all along, while everyone on Senku’s ship took the opportunity to say goodbye to their allies.

Those on the Perseus raised their fists in response, with Stanley deciding not to fire at those on Senku’s ship. Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 saw Senku and Ryusui reveal their next destination to be South America, which was the epicenter of the Petrification a thousand years prior, as the episode ended.

Final thoughts

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 12 serves as an incredibly fitting end to the first part of the final season. It serves as both an excellent point to leave off at, and clearly sets up what fans can expect from the final season when it returns with its second of three parts in July 2025, as announced shortly after the finale’s release. Without a doubt, fans have plenty to be excited about for the series’ return in just a few short months.

