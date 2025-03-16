Boruto's forgotten ability could cause a split with his biggest ally

Boruto Two Blue Vortex, the second part of the Boruto Saga, is full of many possibilities. The reason for the same is due to Naruto’s core elements and the brand-new system it created. This gives the Boruto Saga true freedom to dive into any direction. A proof of this has been its exploration of the Otsutsuki.

Not only has it dispelled the myth of the alien race, which is responsible for the bulk of Naruto’s power system, but it has also managed to reintroduce the Otsutsuki as the key players in the entire Narutoverse without botching it. All actions of the Narutoverse have always been controlled by the Otsutsuki, but it has been subtle. The Boruto saga has put the Otsutsuki at the forefront, and it explores this best through Kashin Koji and Boruto’s dynamic.

Boruto and Kashin Koji have a teacher-student relationship, and while it is not as intimate as the one between Sasuke and Boruto, it still works. However, there are a few hiccups that might derail their relationship. The first factor is that Kashin Koji is a member of Kara, the second and the most important is Boruto’s ability to see the future.

The young Uzumaki has been shown to be shortsighted, and once he sees a future, he won’t hesitate to make a move. Kashin Koji, on the other hand, is a long-term planner. This contrast in philosophy might be a huge reason the duo won’t work. Here is why Boruto’s ability to see the future would ruin his relationship with Kashin Koji.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why Boruto’s ability to see the future might affect his relationship with Kashin Koji

The young Uzumaki activating his Karma (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto’s many abilities are immeasurable at this point, and a lot of this is due to his natural aptitude for ninjutsu. To top it off, he inherited the Karma of one of the strongest Otsutsuki, Momoshiki. Momoshiki’s Karma opens the young Uzumaki to so many abilities and improves his offensive capabilities.

One ability that the young Uzumaki has gained is the ability to teleport. The Jutsu is one that he has used throughout Two Blue Vortex, and is also a byproduct of his time with Kashin Koji. Another move that might be a byproduct of his time spent with Kashin Koji is the Uzuhiko Rasengan. As much as the relationship between the young Uzumaki and Kashin Koji has borne fruit, there’s an air of friction that surrounds the relationship.

Kashin Koji unlocked Shiba Otsutsuki's power at the end of Naruto Next Generations (Image via Shueisha)

What usually causes this friction is their differing modus operandi. The young Uzumaki is so focused on short-term goals, and this is coupled with the fact that he doesn’t want to lose any of his friends. This is in contrast to Kashin Koji, who has a track record of pragmatism.

This means Kashin Koji is willing to sacrifice anyone as long as his goal of the Shinju not taking over is achieved. Kashin Koji can see the future, but so can the young Uzumaki.

While the young Uzumaki’s abilities are not as extensive as Kashin Koji’s, if he sees an immediate future that doesn’t comply with Kashin Koji’s plans, a battle might break out between the two.

Kashin Koji has made it clear that the young Uzumaki is integral to his plans, so anything that goes against that will lead to a serious battle. This might also be the moment Momoshiki makes his long-awaited comeback.

Final thoughts

The young Uzumaki’s ability to see the future is nothing like Kashin Koji’s. Unlike Kashin Koji, who can see so many possibilities, the young Uzumaki can’t even control what he sees.

Even Momoshiki, who is the original user of the ability, could not use the ability to see his future. This means the young Uzumaki can make the worst moves and not have the true foresight afforded by Kashin Koji, and this adds an extra layer of tension to the story.

