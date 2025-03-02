Muzan may have truly praised his Demons only twice throughout Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer features some of the most terrifying villains in anime, many of whom can generate fear, disgust, and anger in viewers. The demons in Demon Slayer reflect the worst sides of human beings, and in the moments before they die, they wrestle with the most basic human feeling— a lust for life.

The likes of Doma, Kokushibo, and Akaza are some of the most feared demons in the Demon Slayer. These three are responsible for some of the biggest tragedies in the Demon Slayer universe, but even with how malevolent they are, they have nothing on the original calamity— Muzan.

Muzan's very existence is evil, and this is displayed whenever he is on screen. From how he kills without a care in the world to how he conveniently manipulates everyone's feelings, Muzan is a sociopath and one of the most well-written villains that anime has seen.

One subtle way Muzan's evil is shown in Demon Slayer is his withholding of compliments. His compliments are so scarce that he only gives them twice in the entire series. The first time is when Hatengu finds out the location of the Swordsmiths village, and the second is when Nakime finds out where Kagaya Ubuyashiki is located.

Muzan is a textbook abuser, and one way he exerts power over most demons is by making them reliant on him both physically and mentally. This is why he is quick to dole out abuse and has only dropped a few compliments throughout the Demon Slayer. The dynamic this creates is one where Demons view him as some sort of Messianic figure and work extremely hard to garner his affection. This is how Muzan has exerted control over Demons for centuries.

Here is why Muzan rarely praised Demons in Demon Slayer and how it helped him consolidate power for centuries.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why was Muzan stingy with praise in Demon Slayer?

Nakime is responsible for controlling the infinity castle, and that is one reason she is kept close to Muzan (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan is one of the most realistic depictions of a villain in anime. What makes Muzan such an extremely good depiction of an anime villain is the little things he does. Viewers know Muzan is powerful, but that power is rarely shown till the Infinity Castle arc. All viewers see is Muzan's treatment of his underlings.

He actively belittles them, treats them as indispensable, and turns them against each other. He does this to demons despite needing them more than they need him. This is also what makes Muzan one of the strongest villains, as the images he cast in the minds of demons are more powerful than he is.

Muzan seldom compliments most demons in Demon Slayer, and this is because he understands that familiarity breeds contempt. This is also why he is never in one location and adopts different personalities.

Apart from being scared of the Demon Slayer Corps, Muzan wants to retain his godlike status within his pack of demons. The only way he does this is by being aloof and ensuring that these demons never get too close. The only demon he allows to get very close to him is Nakime, and she is one of the few demons that Muzan has praised.

He also maintains this control by handing out power-ups and benefits to demons who have made him happy. Sometimes, he breaks the rules he sets just to make these demons happy. One rule is turning other humans into demons.

Muzan most likely keeps the rule to prevent him from being overthrown, but he makes several concessions with Akaza, Kokushibo, and Doma. Kokushibo turns Kaigaku, a former demon slayer, into a demon, while Doma turns Gyutaro and Daki into demons.

Did Muzan's lack of praise make him the strongest demon

Muzan's abusive tactics ensure that no demon thinks of overthrowing him (Image via Ufotable)

The only Demons who could come close to Muzan in strength were the members of the Upper Moon. What sets Muzan apart from most demons is his peculiar anatomy and physiology. He has five brains and seven hearts, and for him to die, those organs need to be destroyed.

However, certain members of the Twelve Kizuki have been shown to resist death even when they have been beheaded. Two examples of these are Kokushibo and Akaza, and they both survive due to their indomitable wills. They are proof that for demons to truly be immortal, all they need is a concrete reason to exist.

Apart from Kokushibo and Akaza being some of the most notorious Demons, it was possible for them to overthrow Muzan if they wanted to. However, Muzan maintains his grip on them using manipulative tactics. His abuse has an impact on the minds of these two characters as they set their inner desires aside just to fulfill Muzan's.

Final thoughts

The only time Muzan compliments or praises a demon in Demon Slayer is when they have granted his innermost desires. Muzan's face transforms from one that is gripped with turmoil to one that appears peaceful.

When he praises Hatengu for finding the Swordsmiths Village, he does it in his absence, and when Nakime finds out the whereabouts of Kagaya Ubuyashiki, he also heaps praises on her. This might be why Nakime holds on to life even after her head is crushed.

