Did Endeavor ever love Rei Todoroki in My Hero Academia? Explored

My Hero Academia may seem like a typical Shonen anime with flashy characters and strong-willed heroes, but beneath the surface, it tells a dark and emotional story. As the series progresses, it becomes more serious, tackling real issues like body dysmorphia, abuse, and bullying. Despite being about heroes, some of them commit terrible acts—one of the worst being Endeavor.

Ad

Endeavor physically and mentally scarred his children. He also treated them like tools just to surpass All Might. Endeavor was also abusive to his wife and this led to her entering a mental institution.

Endeavor’s treatment of his wife has led fans to ask the question, “Did Endeavor ever love Rei Todoroki in My Hero Academia?” The simple answer is Yes; Endeavor loved Rei at the beginning of their relationship.

Ad

Trending

However, the real answer will be much more complex than a yes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion, contains sensitive topics, and may contain spoilers.

Did Endeavor ever have feelings for Todoroki in My Hero Academia?

Endeavor's marriage to Rei was arranged (Image via Studio Bones)

Did Enji ever love Rei Todoroki in My Hero Academia? The short answer will be yes, and flashbacks will confirm that something was brewing between both of them. Enji’s marriage to Rei Himura was an arranged marriage and this was done to get his hands on her ice quirk.

Ad

Before they get married, they hang out and it’s clear that there is some sort of connection between the two. Enji looks at her with longing and Rei seems at peace. However, their relationship changes once they start having children.

Enji's change in behavior

The first two children inherited one of the couple's abilities. With Toya, it was Fire, and with Fuyumi, it was ice. Endeavor noticed that Toya had more potential and started training him to be a hero.

Ad

Toya unfortunately didn’t inherit Enji’s durability to heat, and this caused his flame to harm him. Frustrated by his child who he couldn’t mold to be a hero, Enji decided to have more kids. Rei refused, but Endeavor insisted, and they had more children.

Endeavor became his family's villain (Image via Studio Bones)

Enji's Obsession and his declining relationship with his family

Ad

Around that time, Endeavor’s obsession with being the number one hero started changing. The caring man who became a hero because of a villain killing his father turned into a man who wanted to be the most undisputed hero.

These changes started affecting his household as he became more abusive to his family members. When he had Shoto, his attitude didn’t even get better; instead, it worsened.

Endeavor turned Shoto into a tool to achieve his desires. He also alienated most of his other family members from interacting with Shoto as he deemed them failures. This treatment affected Toya the most as he was meant to be his father’s successor. Endeavor’s training of Shoto was seen as abusive by Rei, and when she tried to stop her husband, she was hit by him.

Ad

Eventually, the abuse will lead Rei to attack Shoto by pouring hot water on his face. After this, Endeavor puts her in a mental institution. At that point, Endeavor has no love left for Rei.

Final thoughts

Endeavor loved Rei when they first met, but his ambition to have his offspring be the number one hero overwhelmed that love. When Rei tries to harm Shoto, the last vestiges of love he had for his wife die.

Ad

Rei never stops loving Endeavor. Despite his horrific treatment of her children and how his actions led to the death of their first child, the love is still there. This is best seen after Toya reveals he is alive and exposes Endeavor.

After the final war in My Hero Academia, Enji apologizes for his actions, is differently-abled, and has retired from being a Hero. Rei stays with him and takes care of him.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback