Who is Kamish in Solo Leveling? Explained

The beauty of Solo Leveling lies in how unforgettable it is. Every facet of the anime lingers in the viewer's mind and is hard to forget. This can be seen with the major and minor characters, but also with the monsters.

The monsters in Solo Leveling are so dreadful that they leave an imprint on everyone. From the likes of the Ice Elves to the Jeju Ant King, these monsters have ended the lives of so many hunters.

Among the monsters shown and mentioned in Solo Leveling don’t match up to the red western dragon. Kamish. He was killed before the events of Solo Leveling began, but tales are still told about the damage he did. There are also parts of his body that are valuable to Hunters.

Due to Kamish rarely making an appearance in Solo Leveling, fans have asked the question, ‘Who is Kamish in Solo Leveling?’ Here is everything you need to know about Kamish.

Who is Kamish in Solo Leveling

Kamish wreaked havoc on most of America's West Coast (Image via Webtoon)

Kamish was the boss of the first S-Rank Gate. When he emerged from that gate, he laid waste to most of America’s west coast before he was stopped by Five S-Rank Hunters. He was a gigantic dragon with immense strength, durability, and an ability to shoot fire.

Before appearing through the S-Rank Gate, Kamish was a servant of the Monarch of Destruction, Antares. He was used by the Monarch, in the first war against the rulers, and was later captured by them.

After his death by the S-Rank Hunters, the American government built the Federal Bureau of Hunters Headquarters where Kamish was killed. There was also a Rune Stone found in his corpse which the FBH held onto due to the lack of any National Level Hunter Mage. Thomas Andre also created a weapon from the fang of Kamish and called it Kamish’s Wrath.

Kamish as a shadow soldier (Image via Webtoon)

Eight years after Kamish’s death, Sung Jin Woo is granted permission by the FBH to see the dragon’s remains. Jin Woo tries to revive the dragon through his remains but is unsuccessful after the first two attempts. However, he succeeds in his last attempt and brings the dragon back to life. Shadow Kamish immediately attacks the humans near Jin Woo but is stopped by the Shadow Monarch who tells the dragon that he is no longer under the control of the Rulers.

Kamish’s shadow body starts breaking apart due to him being dead for a long time. He then tells Jin Woo that he would have loved to serve him, he also warns Jin Woo about four humans who have been bestowed with the power of the rulers. His shadow body breaks after speaking with Jin Woo and he doesn't make any other appearance in the series.

Final thoughts

Kamish’s only appearance in the series is as a Shadow Soldier, apart from that, he doesn’t make any other appearance. Despite his limited appearances, Kamish is spoken about on several occasions in Solo Leveling.

He is responsible for the biggest monster attack in Solo Leveling; the five hunters who took Kamish down later became National Level Hunters. Kamish’s abilities like his Dragon’s Fear and Dragon’s Breath are capable of dishing out damage quickly, hence why he is called humanity’s biggest calamity.

