Daemon's shinjutsu may have a key weakness Boruto hasn't explored

Daemon is one character from Boruto who hasn’t elicited a strong reaction from viewers. Among all the Kara members, he remains in the background. Unlike Code, who is mostly disliked, or Kashin Koji, whom fans distrust but still find intriguing, Daemon's presence generates mostly neutral feelings, albeit with a hint of curiosity.

While he is a recurring character in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, his character’s direction is largely dependent on the whims of Eida. Since Eida’s actions are largely influenced by Boruto and Kawaki, Daemon can’t be classified as a villain or hero yet.

A former member of Kara, Daemon is one of the strongest characters in the entire series. Beyond his enhanced speed and agility, he has a unique ability that renders most Shinobi useless. It is his ability to reflect any attack thrown at him. With this ability, it is impossible to harm him.

However, Ikemoto and Kishimoto may have introduced a caveat to this ability. One way they might have done this is by making Daemon’s abilities dependent on his proximity to Eida. Here is how this might be the weakness of Daemon’s Shinjustu.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

How Daemon’s Shinjutsu might have a glaring weakness in Boruto?

Code using Daemon's reflective ability to fight Kawaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Daemon’s Shinjutsu is one of the strongest in the entire Narutoverse, and so far, it appears to have no weakness. Viewers first see his ability when guards protecting Boro’s hideout attack him, he reflects and overpowers them easily. Kawaki also tries to do the same thing but is easily defeated.

Each time his ability has been used in Boruto, it doesn’t drain his stamina or chakra. There has been no set limit to how he can use this ability or condition for the ability to work. The reason for this can be due to his lack of battles in the Boruto saga. All Daemon has done is stay by Eida’s side.

Daemon was the first character to notice Kurama's presence in Himawari (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, as the story progresses and the threat of the Shinju intensifies in Two Blue Vortex, viewers might see more of Daemon. If this happens, viewers might also see the potential weaknesses of his ability.

One prevailing theory among fans is that Daemon’s ability is connected to Eida. This idea holds weight, as each time Daemon has shown his abilities, it has been with Eida. In the rare instance where Code teleported his upper body to reflect an attack, Kawaki sent it at him, but his lower body was still close to Eida. Eida’s reaction after the teleportation was an indication that Daemon’s ability and she might be connected.

Since Eida and Daemon are siblings, it wouldn’t be the first time in the Narutoverse that two siblings have related abilities. In Naruto Shippuden, Ginkaku and Kinkaku shared similar abilities due to their Otsutsuki lineage. Given that both Eida and Daemon have Otsutsuki cells implanted in them, their abilities may be intertwined similarly.

Final thoughts

In Chapter 79 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Eida flies to Kawaki’s location after he attempts to kill Boruto. There, Daemon begs Eida not to leave him. This might be the proof of how his power hinges on Eida.

Another member of Kara, Bug, said in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that Daemon needs to touch someone for his ability to work. This might be why Daemon always climbs on people.

