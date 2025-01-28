The Shinjus' hidden motive in Boruto could be the key to solidifying their existence

The Shinju have had to play a huge role in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. While they have made their objective clear about wanting to devour their targets, the manga has yet to reveal their hidden motive.

As fans may remember, after the God Trees attained sentience, they were clueless about what to do next. Their leader, Jura, suggested they look within themselves to identify the targets they wanted to devour.

While on the surface, it looks like their objective is to devour information to learn more about themselves, their hidden motive could be the key to solidifying their existence.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto theory suggests that Shinju devouring their targets could solidify their existence

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

After witnessing the scene where Jura asks his fellow Human God Trees to devour their targets, most fans assume that their goal is to obtain information about themselves, which could help them understand their goal better.

With respect to that, one anime fan on X @UchihasFan theorized that the Shinju had a hidden motive behind devouring their targets. As seen in the manga, Boruto, and his allies knew they needed the Thorn Soul Bulbs from the Shinju to bring back the ones who had been turned into the God Trees. But, what if the Shinju evolved to such a state that their Thorn Soul Bulbs could no longer be used to bring back the ones who were turned into trees?

Hidari and Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the manga, Hidari was after Sarada, Matsuri was after Konohamaru, Mamushi was after Eida, and Ryu was after Gaara. All four Shinju targets were after the people whom their originals loved the most, namely Sasuke, Moegi, Bug, and Shinki.

So, what if devouring the most important people to the person a Shinju was cloned on would break the original to the point where they could never be woken up again? While it has always seemed like the Shinju were after information, their hidden motive could be their drive for survival.

Matsuri as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, while the Shinobi could be after the God Trees, hoping to acquire their Thorn Soul Bulbs, there is a chance that they might learn about harsh truth much further down the line. There is a chance that one of the Shinju succeeds at devouring their target. While the Shinobi might hope to cut their losses and revive the ones that had been turned into God Trees, that's when they might find out about the Shinju's new evolved state.

Considering how the God Trees work, devouring someone should certainly change them. So, there remains a possibility that the moment a Shinju devours their target, they evolve to a state in which their Thorn Soul Bulbs can no longer be extracted or the same can't be used to bring back their originals.

