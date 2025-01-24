Boruto fans pitting Sarada and Sumire against each other are missing the point

While Sarada and Sumire fans have been going against each other since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was serialized, the friction between the two fanbases has only worsened with the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Both characters have significant roles to play in the sequel manga, however, fans aren't so pleased with the dynamic as they wish for their favorite character to become the female lead in the series.

While in Naruto and the start of Boruto, it was pretty clear that Sakura and Sarada were the female leads, respectively, this hasn't been the case for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, which features two female lead characters. Fans may view this as a problem but that might not be the case necessarily.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Sarada vs. Sumire isn't the only route in Boruto manga

Sarada and Sumire as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As any anime fan must have observed by now, it is common for them to compare two characters when they are close or carry similar significance in the series. People like to highlight the contrasting qualities between the two characters to illuminate their strengths and flaws, hoping to depict them as distinct personalities.

In doing so, fans also tend to notice such qualities that may have gone unnoticed if either of the characters was solitary in the story.

This is exactly how the protagonist-deuteragonist pairs are played off in a series. The two characters often have similar goals but have such distinct traits that fans compare them. The same can be observed in the case of Sarada and Sumire.

Sumire, Eida, and Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Sarada and Sumire have similar affections and share the goal of supporting Boruto. While they had a decent relationship previously, their immunity to Omnipotence caused them to experience a gravitational pull toward one another despite diverging on how they wanted to support the protagonist.

Earlier in the series, Sarada was characterized as analytical and studious, qualities that overlap with how Sumire is portrayed in the second half of the Boruto manga. With Sumire given a more important role in the latter half of the original manga, she was turned into the logical character, while Sarada was handed the impulsive and stubborn, yet insightful and introspective role.

Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

These distinct qualities effectively helped fans differentiate between the two characters. So, the question is, if fans generally don't mind such protagonist-deuteragonist roles, then why do they want either Sarada or Sumire to be the female lead?

This is because, while the two characters are different, their differences aren't assertively established. However, this is not an issue with the characters but with the writing.

Generally, when a manga depicts a protagonist-deuteragonist relationship, their stories are often built up steadily. This hasn't been the case for the Boruto manga. As observed in the series, the characters are almost always reacting, sharing, or processing information, moving the plot along without being positioned for deeper exploration. The main issue with such plot progression might be the manga's monthly serialization.

Sumire as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While weekly serialization allows a mangaka to steadily build up the story, the cons of monthly serialization force a mangaka to take up a different approach, one that could leave his audience yearning for more. If the mangaka were to reveal too much in an individual chapter, they would effectively spoil the plot.

This is why the Boruto manga follows an ambiguous style of writing. Instead of revealing everything, the series would drop hints and only confirm them a few chapters later.

Such writing style has effectively denied the chance for the characters to establish themselves properly. As things stand, Sarada and Sumire's roles will only become clear when the manga is finished.

This is why one character's actions do not necessarily negate the other character's importance, and the existence of two female characters does not mean they're in a rivalry for supremacy within a story. There's a good chance that both characters will have a huge impact on the story's endgame, and fans may end up showing appreciation for both of them.

