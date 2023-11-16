Boruto manga proves why it's better off without Kakashi

Boruto manga's refusal to address Kakashi Hatake's existence so far in the story is conspicuous. Inarguably pivotal in the Naruto series, Kakashi served as a mentor, a father figure to Naruto and Sasuke, and the Sixth Hokage. His brilliance and analytical prowess were unparalleled.

Surprisingly absent in the Boruto manga, especially given his formidable legacy, the narrative silence around Kakashi's whereabouts raises questions.

However, this absence might paradoxically enhance the storyline, especially considering the power levels of the characters in Boruto. Yet, his absence still leaves room for potential narrative developments and maintains the element of mystery around his whereabouts.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Naruto and Boruto manga.

Boruto manga: Kakashi Hatake's absence

The evolution of power dynamics in the Boruto series has been a focal point for fans, with the narrative introducing characters and enemies of unprecedented strength compared to their predecessors in Naruto.

Kakashi Hatake, a revered figure in the Naruto series, possesses both formidable combat skills and exceptional analytical acumen. However, his absence in Boruto has become a subject of intrigue, particularly following the three-year time skip when Shikamaru assumed the role of the Eighth Hokage after Naruto's disappearance.

Kakashi Hatake as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The power differentials between Boruto characters and the adversaries they face have reached levels surpassing even the formidable challenges encountered in the Naruto series. Kakashi, despite being one of the strongest shinobi and possessing unparalleled intelligence, would seemingly stand as a comparatively weaker force in the face of the new threats.

It has led to speculation among fans about why Kakashi did not return to assume the role of Hokage after Naruto's departure. While Kakashi's analytical skills could contribute significantly to the narrative, his reintroduction would inevitably necessitate his involvement in confronting adversaries surpassing even Naruto's formidable foes.

Kakashi as the 6th Hokage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The decision not to include Kakashi in Boruto appears to be a strategic one, aligning with their aim to preserve the character's legacy. Placing Kakashi against overwhelmingly powerful foes could potentially diminish the impact of his past achievements.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has reignited discussions about Kakashi's absence, particularly with Shikamaru assuming the Hokage's seat. The narrative's refusal to address Kakashi's whereabouts and consult him about his successor presents a notable plot hole.

Even during the Ninja War toward the final arc of the Naruto series, Kakashi manages to come to the spotlight numerous times due to his analytical skills alone. Kakashi singlehandedly managed to deduce Obito's ability to phase through objects and managed to counter it to some extent, which solidified his actual strategic prowess.

Kakashi was notably absent from the initial chapters of the Boruto series, particularly in the manga, where his role was minimal to non-existent. Fans rarely glimpsed the former Hokage, making any significant involvement in the plot seemingly implausible.

Introducing Kakashi into the Boruto manga later poses a considerable challenge, given his prolonged absence and the lack of prior acknowledgment within the storyline, making seamless integration into the narrative a formidable task.

While there has been no confirmation about Kakashi's current whereabouts or his actual actions from the writers of the Boruto manga, it is still very possible that Kakashi Hatake returns in some later part of the story, especially considering that Naruto, his own student, was missing.

Final thoughts

While Kakashi Hatake's return to Boruto might end up being anticlimactic, a compelling narrative reason for his disappearance is crucial. Without a satisfactory explanation, the omission of such a significant character risks leaving fans with unanswered questions and a sense of dissatisfaction with the evolving storyline.

