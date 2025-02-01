10 Naruto characters who'd be special grade in Jujutsu Kaisen

Naruto characters are some of the most versatile in Anime. A huge reason for this is how they can fit into worlds seamlessly without much difficulty. This is despite each anime world having different laws and power systems. However, Naruto characters can enter these universes and become one of the strongest.

Popular animes that Naruto characters can exist and thrive in are Hunter X Hunter, Solo Leveling, and Fullmetal Alchemist. These anime employ power systems that shouldn’t be too difficult for Shinobi to handle. Another popular anime that is the most perfect for Naruto characters is Jujutsu Kaisen.

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is similar in power level, their fights also have a level of similarity with most battles being hand-to-hand before anything else. If some characters from Naruto were transferred to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen they would be Special Grade Sorcerers. Here are ten characters from Naruto who will be Special Grade.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Madara Uchiha and Nine other Naruto characters who will be Special Grade inJujutsu Kaisen

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha can survive a battle with Gojo and Sukuna at the same time (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If there was a grade above special grade in JJK, that’s where Madara would lie. Madara consistently showed viewers how powerful he was in Naruto Shippuden and he did with a lot of feats. One of them was beating Five Kage alone. The other was in how he bested the likes of Naruto and Sasuke, killed them, and even after they were resurrected, they still couldn’t beat him.

Madara would fit in nicely in JJK’s world with only a handful of characters being able to contend with him. Sukuna and Gojo might be the only ones able to harm Madara, but they would find it hard to kill him.

2) Pain

The Rinnegan will make things difficult for most Special Grade Sorcerers (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Pain’s Rinnegan gives him an edge over most characters in JJK. There is also the fact that a battle with Pain is a battle against six people.

Apart from Gojo and Sukuna, no character in JJK contends with the effects of the Almighty Push. The Planetary Devastation is another move Pain can unleash to keep JJK characters at bay. These factors put Pain in the Special Grade Category.

3) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi's Tsukyomi will be impossible to break out from (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At a base level, Itachi won’t do much, but once he activates his Mangekyo Sharigan, he becomes one of the strongest Naruto Characters. The JJK world will struggle to cope with Itachi’s Sussanoo as it has both the Sword of Totsuka and the Yata Mirror. These two tools are why Itachi will be in the Special Grade category.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke's Mangekyo Sharingan will change the tide of any battle (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Where Itachi’s Mangekyo Sharingan was geared toward defense, Sasuke’s is the complete opposite. This is symbolized by his Amaterasu which he can control with perfection.

Only extremely fast characters can defend against the Amaterasu, the likes of Sukuna, Gojo, Toji, and Hakari might be able to dodge the Amaterasu, but no other character below special grade would be so lucky. He can also combine his taijutsu and ninjutsu to deal damage. While Sasuke might be one of the strongest in Naruto, he won’t be the strongest Naruto character in JJK.

5) Uzumaki Naruto

Naruto with Baryon Mode becomes extremely powerful (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Among Naruto Characters that will cause the most damage in JJK, not many have the persistence of Naruto. This is coupled with his high chakra and fast regeneration, which puts him in Special Grade already.

Another underrated ability that will be extremely useful in JJK would be his Multiple Shadow Clone Jutsu, with this move, he can drive any JJK character to the edge of tiredness. He can also use powerful Ninjutsu techniques to harm.

6) Minato

Minato's speed will make him hard to keep up with (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato is one of the Naruto characters with abilities similar to those of JJK characters. His Flying Raijin Jutsu is one of the best teleportation moves in anime. It can also make him escape from Domain Techniques which are the bread and butter of JJK characters. He is also capable of producing Rasengan which is capable of dealing so much damage.

7) Obito Uchiha

Obito in his Jinchuriki form is as strong as Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Uchiha’s are some of the strongest Naruto characters and Obito is no different. His Space-time ninjutsu is even better than Minato's and has been shown to make his body intangible. This makes many attacks thrown at him useless, he is also capable of using Izanagi, which allows him to come back to life after fatal attacks. The only character capable of defeating Obito at full power in JJK is Sukuna.

8) Gaara

Gaara's perfect defense will be hard to destroy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara of the Sand is one of the strongest Naruto characters. His ability to control Sand is second to none, as he combines power in each attack. Gaara’s ultimate defense also protects him against rapid attacks like the Amaterasu. Gaara’s only difficulty will be against other Special Grade sorcerers and curses will be a domain as it will pose a difficulty for him to defend against.

9) Kakuzu

Kakuzu is partly immortal and has enhanced durability (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakuzu possesses the near immortality that characters like Sukuna possess, he is also able to bring out his hearts to wage battle for him. This puts whatever he faces to be at a numerical disadvantage.

He also has endless reserves of chakra which allows him to continuously send out attacks without slowing down. He might not be able to defeat the likes of Yuta Okkotsu and Suguru Geto, but among Naruto characters, he still deserves a special grade.

10) Jiraiya

Jiraiya's vast battle experience will make him hard to beat (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The pervy sage has a trove of jutsu that puts him at special grade and when he uses sage mode, not many sorcerers can reach his power levels. For Jiraiya to be killed in Naruto, Pain lost three of his paths and had to rely on the element of surprise. A better-prepared fight between the two might have had a much more different outcome.

Another aspect of Jiraiya that makes him powerful is his summonings. If he summons Gamabunta and any other Toad, they will put most opponents at a numerical disadvantage.

Final thoughts

Many more Naruto characters would be in Special Grade if they were in the JJK world. Their base levels might be too weak to make a dent against Special Grade sorcerers like Suguru Geto, Yuki Tsukumo, Naoya Zenin, and Naobito Zenin. Once they tap into a certain state, they will floor these Special Grade sorcerers.

If Might Guy uses Eight Gates, he becomes a level above Special Grade, and this is due to how powerful he becomes. Another character like this is Killerbee. If Killerbee taps into his Eight tail powers, he also becomes Special Grade.

