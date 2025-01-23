Sasuke's Susanoo limits in Naruto proved why Itachi was built different

Itachi Uchiha is considered one of the strongest Naruto characters, and for good reason. Throughout the series, Itachi showcased his potential against big threats. Sasuke was not behind on the power scaling, as he killed Itachi in a one-on-one battle. However, the difference in their powers was based on their natural limits to using their kekkai genkai.

Sasuke awakened his Mangekyou Sharingan after the death of his brother and started overusing it right from the start. This took him close to going blind during his battle with Naruto at the Valley of the End. However, Itachi, who faced more-or-less the same conditions, could use his kekkai genkai, showcasing that his limits were set higher than his brother's due to his experience and natural build.

Naruto: Exploring the limits of the Uchiha brothers

Sasuke vs Itachi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha, the deuteragonist of the Naruto franchise, was traumatized in childhood after his older brother, Itachi, killed the entire Uchiha clan. This led to Sasuke seeking revenge against Itachi. This revenge eventually bore fruit during the Fated Battle Between Brothers Arc, where these two clashed. The fight was expectedly hardcore, and it showcased both of them going all out.

However, Itachi reached his limit soon and was about to go blind. He was also affected by a mysterious disease that led to his demise. Before dying, he left his brother with some confusing feelings. These feelings were later clarified by Obito (who appeared under the moniker Madara Uchiha), which led to Sasuke avenging his brother's death by destroying the Hidden Leaf Village.

Sasuke reaching blindness (Image via Studio Pierrot)

So, Sasuke joined the Akatsuki with his group (Hebi), and they started hunting for jinchurikis. After his fight with Itachi, Sasuke awakened his Mangekyou Sharingan and, as expected, couldn't get used to it immediately. Moreover, he didn't opt to rest as the flames of vengeance didn't let him stay in one place.

So, he started facing the drawbacks soon, one of which was losing sight. During his battle with Danzo, Sasuke's eyesight started weakening. This also affected his Sharingan abilities as he reached a burnt-out stage. Eventually, at the end of the Five Kage Summit Arc, during a battle with Naruto, Sasuke's Susanoo disappeared before his eyes as he went blind in both his eyes.

Itachi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As compared to Sasuke, Itachi's limits were a bit higher. Just like the Naruto deuteragonist, Itachi also went blind in both eyes during a crucial time in his battle with Sasuke. However, Itachi's Susanoo didn't disappear, and he continued fighting. He even sealed Sasuke's cursed powers that were coming from Orochimaru.

This proved that while both of these Uchiha brothers were strong, their limits separated them. While Sasuke went blind when he reached his limit, Itachi went beyond blindness and continued utilizing his Mangekyou Sharingan powers even after the kekkai genkai was rendered useless. This might be due to Itachi's prolonged experience in battle and his physical build.

Final thoughts

Itachi's popularity is not only due to the character's hype but also due to his abilities as a shinobi. He was certainly someone who might have made a perfect Hokage. However, his life was different than anyone else's, and he dedicated himself to becoming the benefactor of the Hidden Leaf Village.

