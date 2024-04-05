Danzo saved the entire Naruto world in ways no Hokage ever could

One of the oldest and all-time classic anime series, Naruto has had a diverse group of characters. Danzo Shimura is one of those characters fans love to hate as the creator, Masashi Kishimoto, crafted Danzo to be viewed as a villain.

Despite appearing only briefly early on and being eliminated halfway through Shippuden, Danzo left an indelible mark on the storyline and the fate of the Leaf Village. His actions, although often perceived as malicious or self-serving, were driven by a single, unwavering goal: the success and survival of the Leaf Village.

Danzo made choices that were difficult and controversial - collaborating with Orochimaru, forming a secretive group of ninjas, orchestrating the Uchiha clan massacre, and manipulating events that led to tragedy for characters like Shisui and Itachi.

Yet, in his mind, every step was a necessary sacrifice for the greater good of the village. This complexity made Danzo astonishingly strong in Naruto, both in his conviction and ninja abilities, proving to be a formidable strategist and fighter until his ultimate downfall.

Naruto: Danzo is one of the complex villains whose actions transcend good and evil

Danzo Shimura was the head of Root in the Naruto series. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiruzen knew of Danzo's plans and was aware of Danzo's merciless training regime for his Root operatives, stripping them of all emotions. Yet, he let Danzo carry on, with the reason being that Hiruzen had experienced that maintaining peace was no easy task - the village had already weathered two Shinobi Wars.

Although Hokage himself, he was also a kind-hearted man. He knew that some decisions required a hardness that he did not possess. He appreciated that Danzo's approach, however ruthless it might look, was more practical and strategic. Furthermore, there also was a point when Danzo even tried to get Kakashi to assassinate Hiruzen.

But when the plan was exposed, Hiruzen, once again chose to let Danzo be. He understood that Danzo's dark, underhanded ways were actually helping make the Leaf Village stronger.

Danzo Shimura had to make tough choices for the Leaf Village

The most significant example of Danzo's "heartless" yet vital actions was the Uchiha massacre. When the village elders concurred that grave actions must be taken to avert a civil rebellion, it was Danzo who did the unthinkable. He instructed Itachi what had to be done, and guided him down the path of a most painful sacrifice.

Danzo was, indeed, merciless in his ways, but he was also fiercely loyal to the Leaf Village — in his own twisted way. His modus operandi closely resembled that of Itachi, who bore the blame for the village's sake. It was a tough call, but Danzo was ready to shoulder the responsibility, of making the brutal choices that no one else could.

In conclusion, Danzo Shimura embodied the moral complexities of leadership in times of crisis. His belief that the ends justified the means created a character that, although viewed as a villain, played a crucial role in the hidden mechanisms that kept the Leaf Village in Naruto safe. He operated in the shadows, making the tough decisions he thought necessary for the greater good.

Danzo's firm commitment to the Leaf Village's well-being makes him a key character in Naruto. Despite the debate over his actions, his story shows the big responsibilities of those protecting their home, ready to give up everything for its safety.