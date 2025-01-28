Kawaki might not get an Obito treatment in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

The latest developments in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex have sparked intense debate within the fandom about Kawaki's potential redemption arc and its parallels to Obito's story in the original Naruto series. While many fans draw comparisons between these two characters' paths to redemption, there are crucial differences that suggest Kawaki's story might take a darker turn.

The emotional weight of Kawaki's actions against the Uzumaki family, particularly in Code Arc chapter 80 and the subsequent events leading to the time skip, presents a complex web of betrayal that challenges Naruto's legendary capacity for forgiveness.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion

Naruto’s limits: Kawaki’s betrayal compared to forgiveness in past arcs

Expand Tweet

Trending

Unlike Obito's distant connection to Naruto through the death of his parents, Kawaki's betrayal cuts deeper on multiple levels. In chapter 80, when Kawaki first attempts to kill Boruto, we see Naruto's immediate psychological struggle. His conversation with Shikamaru reveals a father trying to rationalize the unthinkable – an adopted son attempting to murder his biological son.

The manga deliberately shows Naruto's internal conflict through his emotional outburst at Shikamaru, suggesting that even the ever-forgiving Seventh Hokage has his limits. Historical precedent in the Naruto series shows that forgiveness was never automatically granted.

In the Pain Arc, Naruto initially approached Nagato with killing intent, only offering forgiveness after Nagato's sacrifice and redemption.

Naruto and Shikamaru as seen in the manga (Inage via Shueisha)

Similarly, during the Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto explicitly stated he couldn't forgive Obito's actions, though he eventually accepted Obito's assistance against greater threats. This pattern continues with Sasuke, where forgiveness came only after both acknowledgment and atonement.

The personal and emotional impact of Kawaki’s betrayal in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Expand Tweet

The three-year time skip introduced in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 adds another layer of complexity to the story. Kawaki's actions didn't just threaten Boruto's life – they robbed Naruto and Hinata of precious years with their children.

This separation during crucial developmental years, combined with Kawaki's deliberate framing of Boruto as the Hokage's would-be assassin, represents a manipulation of public perception that goes beyond physical violence.

Naruto, Kawaki and Sumire as ween in the manga.(Image via Shueisha)

The time skip also means that Naruto and Hinata missed witnessing significant moments in their children's lives, including Boruto's growth and development into the skilled shinobi we see in chapter 2 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

What sets Kawaki's actions apart is the personal nature of his betrayal. As shown in Code Arc chapter 79-80, Naruto invested significant emotional energy in Kawaki's rehabilitation, treating him as family.

This makes Kawaki's subsequent actions – attempting to kill Boruto, sealing away his adoptive parents, and manipulating the village's perception – particularly egregious. The manga emphasizes this through Naruto's confrontation with Kawaki in chapter 80, where he states he would die protecting Boruto.

Beyond the personal betrayal, Kawaki's actions have far-reaching consequences for Konoha itself.

Naruto, Hinata and Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

By framing Boruto as a traitor, he has fundamentally altered the village's social fabric and potentially damaged the Uzumaki family's reputation. This public dimension of his betrayal, as shown in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, adds another layer of complexity to any potential forgiveness.

The village's treatment of Boruto as a dangerous criminal, despite his innocence, creates a situation that even Naruto's influence might not be able to easily resolve.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

While Naruto's capacity for forgiveness has been a central theme throughout the series, Kawaki's actions present a unique challenge that may be beyond redemption. The combination of personal betrayal, lost time, and deliberate manipulation suggests that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might be setting up a more complex resolution than a simple forgiveness arc.

The series appears to be deliberately subverting expectations established in the original Naruto series, where even the most heinous actions could be forgiven through sacrifice and atonement.

As the series progresses, it appears increasingly likely that Kawaki's path will diverge significantly from Obito's, potentially leading to a more tragic conclusion that challenges the series' established patterns of redemption and forgiveness.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback