Solo Leveling introduces some of the most formidable shadows in anime, showing how much power Sung Jinwoo possesses. If Ichigo Kurosaki, the main character in Bleach, had control over Sung Jinwoo's ten most powerful shadows, he would be unbeatable.

Each shadow's specialty is tanking powerful attacks or swamping the enemy with sheer numbers. Adding these shadows to his arsenal, already packed with Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy powers, would be more than enough to make Ichigo a force to be reckoned with.

From Beru to Igris, what if Ichigo Kurosaki had Sung Jinwoo's 10 most powerful Shadows from Solo Leveling?

Igris, Ashborn, and the other 8 most powerful Shadows from Solo Leveling that would be helpful for Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

1) Ashborn (Leadership and strategic thinking)

Ashborn as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Having Sung Jinwoo's Ashborn on his side, Ichigo Kurosaki would have unmatched leadership and strategic thinking skills. With Ashborn's wisdom, he could guess enemy movements and plan flawless battle strategies.

Along with his raw power and versatility, Ashborn's guidance would help him reach his maximum potential on the battlefield and lead allies more effectively. Ashborn would also keep Ichigo in check during high-pressure situations, thus improving his overall effectiveness. Ashborn from Solo Leveling would make Ichigo an unstoppable force in any conflict.

2) Igris (Swordsmanship)

Igris as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

If Ichigo Kurosaki had Igris, the master swordsman shadow from Solo Leveling, he would reach unprecedented heights with his Zangetsu. Igris's swordsmanship has no equal; he is disciplined, and his combination with Ichigo's already fantastic skills with Zanpakuto would be incredible.

By fighting alongside, they could launch synchronized attacks so that even the strongest enemies would be left helpless. Igris could act as a trustworthy sparring partner, putting Ichigo through further development and improvement in techniques.

3) ⁠Beru (Healing)

Beru as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Beru, the king of ants whom Jinwoo turned into a loyal shadow, is known for his amazing gluttony and healing magic. With Sung Jinwoo's Beru from Solo Leveling on his side, Ichigo would have a significant edge for long, drawn battles. Beru's amazing healing ability ensures that the individual can recover quickly from injuries, allowing them to be in good condition during highly pressured fights.

Such an advantage against powerful opponents could mean being able to stay in good health even when attacked in ways that would normally leave someone incapacitated. Moreover, Beru's combat skills and loyalty would make him a strong ally for Ichigo in any battle, thereby increasing his overall strength.

4) Bellion (Immense durability, agility)

Bellion as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Bellion is the strongest shadow in Jinwoo's Shadow Army. He carries a massive sword and unmatched fighting skills, even after being introduced late at the end of the game.

Bellion’s immense durability and agility would make him a formidable vanguard, shielding Ichigo from devastating attacks while keeping up with high-speed foes. Ichigo could launch synchronized strikes with Bellion's agility, overwhelming enemies with relentless precision.

This shadow would also have endurance and agility even through the toughest battles, granting Ichigo an advantage in long fights and ensuring he could focus on strategy and offense. Bellion’s presence would make Ichigo nearly unstoppable.

5) Tusk (Long-range offense and defense)

Tusk as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Tusk would arm Ichigo with tremendous long-range offense capabilities, such as powerful blasts of magic. This would enable Ichigo to fight from a distance and save up on close-combat attacks.

Furthermore, Tusk's defensive magic spells could protect Ichigo against severe attacks, giving a much-needed protective level in fierce battles. This symbiosis would make Ichigo all but impossible to defeat, perfectly combining the two features of brute force and strategic range control.

6) ⁠ Kamish (Dragon's Fear)

Kamish as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Kamish, the Dragon King, was one of the most powerful monsters in Solo Leveling, whose strength was unparalleled even among other dragons. As Ichigo Kurosaki’s shadow, it would bring devastation with abilities such as Dragon's Fear, able to paralyze enemies with raw intimidation, providing Ichigo a tactical advantage over any battle.

Kamish's colossal strength could squish opponents that would even challenge the Getsuga Tenshō of Ichigo, while Dragon's Breath could easily eliminate giant threats.

7) Kaisel (Flight)

Kaisel as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Kaisel, the dragon shadow from Solo Leveling, is a speed master and a skilled aerial fighter. If Ichigo Kurosaki had Kaisel, his combat style would be revolutionized since he would have the ability to fly without any limits.

Ichigo could fight in the air, moving around the enemy's heads with great ease, avoiding attacks, and delivering crushing strikes from the sky. This would enable Kaisel to spot the battlefields much better than before and close distances immediately, giving Ichigo a better tactical advantage against powerful opponents.

8) Tank (Amazing attacking power)

Tank as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Tank is a huge and savage shadow, like a monstrous bear with extraordinary strength and resilience. In the hands of Ichigo Kurosaki, it would make an excellent frontline defender that absorbs the enemy's attacks and then leaves an opening for Ichigo to attack.

Tank's strength would complement the speed and accuracy of Ichigo to target the weak points of the opponent's defense. For this reason, Tank's assistance would make battles favorable for Ichigo.

9) Jima (Regeneration)

Jima as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Jima is a colossal beast with extraordinary regenerative abilities. He is a giant naga among Sung Jinwoo's shadows in Solo Leveling. If Ichigo Kurosaki had Jima, it would give him the ultimate toughness during battles.

Jima could withstand the strongest attacks through regeneration and serve as a nearly indestructible shield for Ichigo. His incredible strength and size could easily overpower multiple opponents, thus creating openings for Ichigo to strike. This will couple offense with the defense.

10) Greed (Conversation and enhanced strength)

Greed as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Greed is an extremely powerful knight from Solo Leveling, famous for his towering height and heaviness of armor. If Ichigo Kurosaki had Greed in his weapons, the shadow's overpowered physical force would greatly make the difference in close-combat situations in favor of Ichigo Kurosaki.

Greed would stand as a magnificent frontline protector and shield Ichigo from overwhelming attacks to ensure that Ichigo could focus all his energy on those decisive blows needed to bring him out on top in prolonged battles against powerful foes.

Final thoughts

Having Sung Jinwoo's ten most powerful shadows commanded by Ichigo Kurosaki in Solo Leveling would raise his already compelling skills to unprecedented levels. All shadows, each with different strengths, such as Ashborn's strategic leadership and Kaisel's aerial mobility, would complement Ichigo and give him the efficiency he needs in combat.

Greed's overwhelming strength, Bellion's durability, and Tusk's magical prowess would ensure that Ichigo could dominate any battle. This combination would make Ichigo an unstoppable force that blended perfectly strategy, offense, and defense.

